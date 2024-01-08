Wedding bells will ring this weekend as former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern marries her longtime partner Clarke Gayford at a Hawke’s Bay winery this weekend.

The big question is, where? With more than 35 cellar doors, there are many venues for them to choose from.

The NZ Herald asked Hawkes Bay Tourism where the star-studded wedding could take place. Here are five vineyards they suggested as front runners.

Church Road Winery, Napier

With a history spanning a century, Church Road Winery has established itself as a distinguished wedding venue in New Zealand.

Located on the outskirts of Napier, this winery, founded in 1897, is renowned for hosting numerous summer concerts. Its expansive, well-maintained lawn area provides an ideal setting for wedding ceremonies.

Church Road Winery was founded in 1897.

Along with being one of Hawke’s Bay’s most awarded wineries, their restaurant offers delicious platters and a la carte dining options for large weddings.

In October 2023, the winery was the only New Zealand winery nominated for an award in this major International wine competition.

Mission Estate, Napier

Being the oldest existing winery in New Zealand, Mission Estate stands as a prominent landmark in Hawke’s Bay, providing an elegant ambience, breathtaking views and exceptional cuisine and wines.

Tucked into the Taradale hillsides, Mission Estate is conveniently located just 10 minutes from the city centre. However, enveloped by lush hills, farmlands, and vineyards, it exudes an atmosphere that feels worlds away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Mission Estate is just 10 minutes from the city centre.

Connected to the well-groomed lawn and sheltered terrace, the expansive reception venue known as “The Chapel” offers a serene setting for wedding ceremonies or a laid-back cocktail hour with picturesque views of the vineyards and the city.

Meanwhile, the winery’s executive chef leads a committed team in the kitchen producing beautifully presented modern New Zealand food from fresh seasonal produce to a consistently high standard.

Black Barn, Havelock North

After suffering a major fire in February 2022 that destroyed the kitchen, Black Barn Bistro successfully reopened in May 2023. Impressively, within just a few months of resuming operations, the Bistro underwent judgment in the Cuisine Good Food Awards and retained its prestigious 1 Hat status.

Black Barn is a Hawke’s Bay icon and includes 17 retreats, the cellar door, The Bistro, the amphitheatre and their famous Saturday summer market. Photo / Warren Buckland

Executive chef Regnar Christensen wants guests to feel welcomed, relaxed, and at home and leave satisfied and happy. To achieve that, he says: “I want to tempt you with a carefully constructed menu of classics, reinterpretations and at times combinations of ingredients that you might not have tried before.”

Boasting a charming outdoor patio adorned with leafy vines, as well as a newly crafted interior, Black Barn Bistro easily has the aesthetic appeal for a major wedding.

Craggy Range Winery, Havelock North

As one of the globally renowned wineries, Craggy Range stands out with its vast, well-maintained grounds, a restaurant providing a memorable and inviting atmosphere, and the stunning backdrop of Te Mata Peak. Considering its credentials, Craggy Range emerges as a compelling choice for the wedding of the former Prime Minister.

Craggy Range has accommodation for up to 30 guests.

The restaurant has consistently earned two hats in the Cuisine Good Food Awards. With on-site gardens contributing a significant portion of the produce and a head chef boasting Michelin experience, attendees of the wedding can anticipate an exquisite dining experience.

Adding to its appeal, Craggy Range provides on-site accommodation for up to 30 guests, enhancing the convenience and charm of this potential wedding venue.

Plus, the venue won this unusual title in 2021, meaning it could be a perfect spot for wedding photos.

Elephant Hill, Hastings

With its panoramic vistas of vines and ocean along with contemporary design, Elephant Hill Winery could be the perfect spot for Ardern and Gayford to tie the knot - especially given how private the venue is.

Elephant Hill offers a very private venue for a wedding.

Located on the Te Awanga coast in the Hastings District, the winery’s restaurant and the surrounding vineyard has a private entrance, making it an intimate place for a wedding service and reception.

Even better, Elephant Hill Winery has exclusive and luxurious accommodations on-site, all fully fenced for security.