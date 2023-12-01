Black Barn: Eat, drink and be merry at Hawke’s Bay’s winery market

Frayne Dyke-Walker and Pettina Messervy preparing the grounds for the revamped Black Barn Saturday Market, Photo / Warren Buckland

Frayne Dyke-Walker and Pettina Messervy preparing the grounds for the revamped Black Barn Saturday Market, Photo / Warren Buckland

Black Barn has given itself a “rev up” to celebrate 20 years in business and co-owner Kim Thorp says it couldn’t be more delighted with the result.

Its mission statement is “the experts at giving people a good time” and that, Kim says, is what it’s all about — “the people”.

“We took all the staff, from housekeeping to the bistro, away for the day during winter and looked at what we do from here,” Kim said.

“We decided to give everything a rev up and that started with the reopening of the bistro after the fire.

“We felt it was a good time to reflect on new ways forward.”

Black Barn is a Hawke’s Bay icon and includes 17 retreats, the cellar door, the bistro, the amphitheatre and its famous Saturday summer market.

“While Black Barn draws many visitors to the area, our main focus is on the locals.”

And that is one of the main reasons it’s making changes to the Summer Market this year.

“We want to promote our local growers and producers so everything at the market will be edible.

“The cyclone’s effects are still impacting growers and many of the smaller producers are just too busy to spend time selling their goods at the market.

“That’s where we come in. We will sell their produce for them.”

He says while the market does break a few of the farmers’ market rules, it will be acting more as a greengrocer.

“We would rather sell for them than not have them there. Some are tiny providers whom the public has not had a chance to buy from.

“The market has never been about making money. It’s about the growers and the community, bringing the two together.”

Market manager Frayne Dyke-Walker said it all started when Black Barn chef Regnar Christiansen asked her for some help to source unusual things.

“I was really keen as my husband is a vegetarian and I love hunting out and gathering food. It’s fun.

Black Barn is a Hawke’s Bay icon and includes 17 retreats, the cellar door, the bistro, the amphitheatre and its famous Saturday summer market.

“What we found was astonishing and amazing. Finding these fabulous growers right on our doorstep for our chef sparked an idea from Kim. He said he would love to see them come to the market but they were either time-poor or didn’t have staff to man the market.

“So by default really we became a greengrocer.”

Frayne, who has spent the past 40 years in Sydney, is loving being back in Hawke’s Bay.

“When I saw those hills I knew I was home. My parents are from here and Dad used to have the putting green on Marine Parade.”

Kim says that without Frayne’s determination, none of this would have happened. “She’s put a hell of a lot of work into this and even supplied some heirloom seeds.”

Frayne, who is also a member of Eastern Film Alliance, says she’s pretty sure she’s been on every piece of land in the area.

“While there’s a lot of logistics around running the market, the main point is the public will have access to absolutely fresh, seasonal, delicious food.”

The hours of the market have changed to reflect the focus on food and drink.

“We will have a liquor licence so you can sit and have a glass of rose with your lunch if you wish. Ya Bon Bakery will be extending its offering and we are really excited that Bostock will have cooked roast chickens available to take home in a bachelor’s handbag,” Kim said.

“It’s been challenging, especially this year when so many growers are still hurting,” Frayne said.

“But we have done it, and we can’t wait to see it all come together.”

■ The Black Barn Summer Market starts today at 10am until 1pm.

From shop to private dining

The shop at Black Barn has been converted into a private dining space. With the capacity to seat 24, Kim says, it’s perfect for family celebrations or board meetings. “There’s artwork for sale which reflects the space’s old days as an art gallery”.

For more info call Black Barn or go to blackbarn.com

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.



