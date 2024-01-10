Hawke's Bay celebrant Jo Smith said a high-profile wedding like that of Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford would "shine a light" on the region's incredible versatility as a location for weddings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wedding fever is abuzz in Hawke’s Bay as the impending nuptials of Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford beckon. A local celebrant says the big day could put the region on the map as something of a wedding capital for years to come. Mitchell Hageman reports.

Hawke’s Bay celebrant Joanne Smith (VCANZ and vice-president of Celebrants Aotearoa NZ) has seen her fair share of weddings.

From waterslides to handfasting on private farms, wineries and public gardens, Hawke’s Bay has no shortage of options, and that diversity is what makes it so special, Smith said.

“Of all of the regions in NZ, including places like Queenstown and Wanaka, Hāwke’s Bay truly has an amazing range of places where people can have a wedding. The world is your oyster here.”

Now, Hawke’s Bay will likely host one of its most high-profile weddings this weekend, with Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford set to tie the knot at an undisclosed winery.

And with all the buzz around New Zealand’s former prime minister and her TV beau choosing to hold their long-awaited ceremony in Hawke’s Bay, Smith said it well and truly puts the region in the spotlight.

“The fact that Jacinda and Clarke have chosen to host their wedding in Hawke’s Bay really shines a light on the region.

“Hawke’s Bay has had its share of gloom in recent months. It’s fantastic that our beautiful region is open for business and moving forward,” she said.

“In the wedding business, word of mouth and social media are big.”

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are due to marry. They began dating in 2014. Photo / Doug Sherring

The couple could have picked the region for a number of reasons. Smith said it was the diversity of wedding opportunities on offer that made it a big drawcard.

“We are also very blessed with the weather. Even though the weather has recently caused some angst, Hawke’s Bay is generally pretty reliable for beautiful weather.”

Local celebrants and officiators are plentiful, as are options for local planners.

“We are blessed with a wide range of wedding vendors. They are the real pros that deliver the services and the products,” Smith said.

Options for privacy are also another key reason why Hawke’s Bay can be a top wedding location for those in the public eye.

“Most people who have a public life like a pretty private wedding. That’s the other thing you can rely on in Hawke’s Bay - discretion. Confidentiality pretty important.”

Ardern and Gayford have been engaged since 2019, but called off their wedding ceremony amid the Covid-19 Omicron outbreak in January 2022.

Smith said ceremonies could range from being intimate to super-grand. While a few things are needed to officially seal the deal, there are a range of things you can make your own.

The couple could go traditional, or perhaps take a different path?

“We are a very secular society in New Zealand; three-quarters of all weddings in New Zealand are solemnised by an independent celebrant. Most couples say to me they don’t want any religion, but also want some spiritual aspect,” Smith said.

“Vows are not only personal promises to each other; they are also part of the legal requirements to get married. The couple must each say or acknowledge their full legal name and that they take each other to be ‘my lawful spouse, husband, wife, life partner’ et al.”

Smith said she wished the couple all the best with their plans, whatever they may be.

“We would be blessed to have Jacinda and Clarke here, and we hope they have a great day and we turn it up for them.

“Best of wishes to her and her husband-to-be.”

With January, February and March being very busy times, she also encouraged people looking to potentially follow in Ardern and Gayford’s footsteps to get in quickly.

“I would advise any couple who think Hawke’s Bay could be the place to be to book places early.”

