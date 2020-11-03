The latest in 30 years of adventurous landscape creations at Waikato Home and Garden Show

Wild Exposure's landscape architect Vanessa Hedges and Gary Bjerring at the Home and Garden show. Photo / Supplied

Over the years, the Waikato Home and Garden Show has been home to some unique and impressive exhibitions. There has been no more impressive exhibition than landscaping company Wild Exposure.

Designer and director Gary Bjerring runs Wild Exposure, a Waikato based landscape company that is renowned for adventurous landscape creations and their designs, and their exhibition at this year's Home and Garden Show from Thursday to Sunday is no different.

"The exhibition this year will consist of a garden wetland, with one half representing the North Island and the other half representing the South Island and the city council is supplying the plants."

For Bjerring, every plant and type of wood he chooses has an underlying purpose.

"Every choice made is a deliberate one, from using redwood timber that's over 100 years old to the use of the plants," Bjerring said.

From bare carpark to award-winning feature, a previous Wild Exposure exhibition at the Waikato Home and Garden Show. Photo / Supplied

This style was on display back in 2011 when Wild Exposure had a display that took a glimpse inside the wild and prehistoric nature of the Waikato region. It had cascading streams and had reminders of the volcanic past in the Waikato region.

Bjerring's style has an emphasis on using the region's landscape for his exhibition.

"We use the Waikato as inspiration because it has been a part of our lives for so long," Bjerring said.

New Zealand's largest home and garden event is returning to the mighty Waikato. Whether you're renovating, landscaping, building or decorating – don't miss the Waikato Home & Garden Show.

It's where you'll discover over 400 companies primed to help your make your dream home a reality. Find fresh ideas, expert advice, seminars, workshops, demonstrations, eateries and more - all under one roof.

The Home and Garden Show runs from Thursday, November 5 to Sunday, November 8 at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton from 10am to 6pm on Thursday and Saturday, 10am to 9pm on Friday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, under-17s get in free and $10 for seniors, but only on Thursday.