Video / Thomas Bywater

When Nikki McIntosh first considered buying a motorhome, she wasn’t sure she had the confidence to manage and maintain it herself.

Looking back, the 50-year-old Kiwi is glad she took the plunge, having earnt close to $80,000 since she bought and started hiring her van out in July 2021.

A good motorhome doesn’t come cheap, so when McIntosh purchased a six-berth van (called Hare and There ), she knew it would have to double as a source of income by renting it out.

McIntosh decided to hire her van out using a peer-to-peer motorhome and campervan rental platform called Camplify.

Since launching in Australia in 2015 and New Zealand in 2019, the platform has become the largest van-sharing platform in both countries. It also operates in the UK and Spain.

McIntosh’s timing, as we now know, was close to perfect. Due to lockdowns and international travel restrictions, thousands of Kiwis travelled domestically in 2021 and demand for motorhome rentals soared, especially over summer.

McIntosh's granddaughter outside the motorhome, named 'Hare and There'. Photo / Supplied

In December 2021, caravans were one of the most-searched items on TradeMe, with 73,000 hits. The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association also saw record numbers of memberships throughout 2021.

Over December 2021 and January 2022, the average van owner on Camplify earned $7,295, according to a spokesperson.

Since July 2021, McIntosh has earned close to $80,000 by renting out her van on the platform and used the money to pay off the purchase cost as well as fund holidays and cover general living expenses. She has also enjoyed using the van herself to see more of the country.

“I’ve also discovered how beautiful New Zealand is, simply by parking up at a river, forest, lake or beach and not being tied to any check-in or check-out times,” she said. “Caravanning is perfect if you really want to relax and simply go with what you feel on the day.”

New Zealand's mild climate and beautiful scenery makes it a perfect campervan destination. Photo / 123rf

Looking ahead, McIntosh said she wants motorhome renting to become a fully-sufficient source of income by increasing her ‘fleet’ and renting more vehicles out.

It’s a vision that may be quite achievable as interest in motorhomes continues to grow. This year, Camplify’s bookings grew 48 per cent and not just from older travellers but younger generations and families.

Currently, the majority of Camplify’s hirers are in their thirties (30 per cent), followed by people in their forties (25 per cent) with an average trip length of around two weeks.