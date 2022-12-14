The best travel gadgets and accessories to travel like a rich-lister

Prepare for 2023 adventures with these travel accessories. Photo / Pexels

Look the part of a frequent flier with these life-changing travel accessories.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Between the airport announcements, chatty crowds, roaring train stations and rumbling traffic, travel can be a noisy affair. But it doesn’t have to be. Cutting out the clamour can make a world of difference when trying to stay calm and relaxed while on the move, which is why noise-cancelling headphones are a rich-lister essential. Top sellers like Bose QuietComfort 45 go for $250 while JBL T230 NC cost around $150.

Noise-cancelling headphone turn a noisy journey into a peaceful affair. Photo / Pexels

Hydrating skincare

Want to travel the globe with a glowy complexion? Then it’s time to invest in some top-quality skincare. Since planes are kept at 10-20 per cent humidity, they can leave you feeling dehydrated. So, along with drinking lots of water, moisturising skincare products go a long way in keeping you feeling fresh. Look for a hydrating serum that has hyaluronic acid and moisturisers that have emollients like squalane, and don’t forget to keep them under 100ml.

Travel wallet

If you’re still carrying around boarding passes, booking confirmations and passports in a plastic sleeve (or shoved into your carry-on bag), it’s time to level up with a stylish travel wallet. Fashionable and functional, this accessory makes every traveller look like a frequent flier, whilst also keeping your documents, cash, cards and that spare pen close at hand. We love wallets that come with card slots, multiple sleeves and a zip to keep it all secure.

Keep all your important documents together in a trendy travel wallet. Photo / Unsplash

Tracking tags

We know these little devices have caused much controversy, as airlines flip-flop over whether they’re allowed in checked bags. In the meantime, tracking devices will still be a must-have for high fliers who want to keep close tabs on important items like suitcases, wallets, phones and cameras. Powered using Bluetooth, these keychain-like tags allow you to track the location of whatever they are attached to through your phone, computer or tablet. Following the boom in popularity, there are dozens of brands to choose from but we recommend skipping the cheap knock-offs and investing in a reliable brand like Tile or Apple Airtags.

Bluetooth speaker

Music speakers may not make it on to a typical packing list, but regular travellers know just how valuable this gadget can be. Whether you’re chilling at a beach, lazing in an Airbnb or lying by a hotel pool, a small portable speaker can help travellers set a mood or start a party no matter where they are. Popular options like JBL Go 3 portable speakers start from $70, while Bose Wonderbooms sit around $170.

Listen to music on the go with a portable Bluetooth speaker. Photo / Unsplash

Cross-shoulder bag

If you travelled to Europe or America this year (especially during summer) you’ll no doubt be familiar with Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. Simply referred to as “the bag” by many, the cross-shoulder accessory quickly gained cult status and become a must-have for savvy travellers. Hands-free, water-repellent and with plenty of pockets, it’s no mystery as to why. While the original is $49 from Lululemon (if you’re lucky enough to find one), there are many alternatives.

Portable water filter

Hydration is always important but even more so during busy travel days spent exploring cities or catching flights. However, not all water is of equal quality, especially when it comes from public water stations overseas, making portable water filters a popular carry-on gadget for health-conscious travellers. These often come as entire water bottles or straws you can put into a drink bottle, which use microfilters and carbon filters to break down chlorine and heavy metals.

Stay hydrated with a portable water filter. Photo / Pexels

Power bank

In today’s digital age, a smartphone feels as essential as a passport when travelling around. From booking confirmations to boarding passes, credit cards and maps, our phones are full of crucial information. However, they become little more than decorative chrome brick when they’re out of battery. So, if you want to avoid being that person tethered to a free airport charger or cafe socket, a portable power bank is key to charge your phone on the go. Fortunately, these come pretty cheap and can be purchased for as little as $40.