Family travel can be challenging but there are ways to make the trip easier. Photo / 123rf

For as long as I can remember, almost every summer holiday has started the same way, bundling into the car with my parents and siblings and driving three hours to a small beach town on the Coromandel Peninsular. There, we spend between one to four weeks together celebrating the festive season.

That we continue this tradition decades later is less because we’re a perfectly harmonious, conflict-free family (quite the opposite) but rather, because we’ve become good at anticipating pressure points and planning for them.

So, here are some tips to help make that upcoming family trip smooth sailing, driving or flying.

Before the trip

Set clear expectations

Whether you’re embarking on a fortnight-long holiday away or just an overnight road trip setting expectations can save you a lot of miscommunications on the road. Make sure you’re on the same page about logistics like departure/arrival times, and tasks people are responsible for, budget management and itinerary items. However, just as important is aligning on the vision for the trip; what do you each want out of the time together and can everyone be accommodated? If one person is eager for an action-packed holiday but someone else wants to switch off, sleep in and relax, they may fall into conflict over how to spend the days.

Agree on budgets

If you’re a multi-generational family, things can get awkward, difficult, or downright heated when it comes to who pays for what. When planning, or before you go, discuss your budgets or what you are comfortable spending money on as well as how you will divide up costs between you. It’s much easier to discuss how things like eating out, groceries, paid activities or rental costs will be split before money is spent.

From gas costs to eating out, it's best to discuss money and budgets before you head off on a trip, even a small one. Photo / File

During the trip

Make some space

If you endured a lockdown with family, you’ll know how important space is when it comes to staying sane. So, if you’re tossing up between a super luxurious hotel where you share rooms or something a little more affordable which allows the family to space out a little, go for the latter if you’re staying a while. Check out holiday-house rentals like Bookabach, Bachcare or Airbnb, a holiday park or a campsite for options. Already booked your accommodation? If you’re in close quarters, you can still create a bit of space with your schedule. Make sure there are times in the day where adults can have a little alone time, whether it’s a morning coffee on the beach, an afternoon walk or an undisturbed nap in the bedroom.

Enforce ‘quiet time’ every day

Summer stirs up many fond memories of running around the beach, spending hours in the waves and exploring the outdoors with friends. However, it also brings to mind ‘quiet time’, a daily afternoon affair where us kids were sat in separate rooms, given a book and told to keep quiet for the hour that followed. All grown up, it’s tempting to think we’re past the age of needing mandated quiet time. But the truth is, an agreed-upon hour of rest and quiet/alone, where no one is blasting music, clattering in the kitchen or gearing up for activities, creates a moment to slow down and reset, no matter your age.

An hour of 'quiet time' in the afternoons can be a godsend on busy days. Photo / 123RF

Have a dinner debrief

Sitting around a dinner table, whether it’s at a bach, a restaurant or at home, is a perfect time to debrief on the day you’ve had and share important information about what is ahead. This little ritual can be a win-win by creating a moment for everyone to reflect on what they enjoyed about their day and communicate expectations for tomorrow, ahead of time. If you must be up early for a day walk, with shoes, backpack and water bottle, it’s much better to share that the night before to people can prepare and know what to expect.