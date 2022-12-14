Morocco wrote its name in golden letters in the history of the World Cups by becoming the first African team to qualify for the Semifinals after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. Video / AP

Hundreds of Moroccan football fans will miss the chance to see their national team face off against France after a series of last-minute flight cancellations.

When Morocco made the semi-final, the country’s Football Federation pledged to give away 13,000 free tickets for the match against France. All Moroccan fans needed to do was get to Qatar.

In response, Morocco’s national airliner, Royal Air Maroc, planned to run around 30 extra flights to Qatar before the game on Wednesday.

On Monday, the airline posted the news on social media, stating they would run the extra flights as part of “an exceptional flight schedule”.

However, fans were left devastated when several of these flights were cancelled last minute. According to Royal Air Maroc, the cancellations were due to a decision by Qatari authorities.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the airline said.

A spokesperson for Royal Air Maroc said passengers on the cancelled flights would have their air ticket costs reimbursed but it is not yet clear whether they will be reimbursed for costs such as hotel rooms and match tickets.

Qatari officials are yet to publicly state why they ordered the airline to cancel the flights. The government’s central communications office has not yet responded to comment requests from the Guardian, Reuters or BBC.

Some passengers allegedly arrived at the airport, only to be told their flight was cancelled and wait hours for more information.

Several people voiced their frustration on Royal Air Maroc’s initial post about the new flight schedule.

“Disappointing as always we get to airport all flights cancelled,” wrote one user named Saadoune Ilham.

“How long do we have to wait in this airport before we get information about these canceled flights?” asked Kaoutar Sbiyaa.

After hearing of the cancellations, one passenger claimed they were provided little to no information.

“The call center is not answering. The website does not provide any information,” wrote Which Majda Mekouar. “You are a disgrace!”

After beating Spain and Portugal, Morocco has become the first African or Arab national team to reach this level of a World Cup.

On Thursday 15 December at 8am NZDT, the team will play France in Doha.