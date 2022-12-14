Kylian Mbappe celebrates France's victory over England. Photo / AP

All you need to know ahead of the Fifa World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, December 15 (kickoff 8am):

Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test.

Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist are playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappe, the leader of a new wave of football superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This morning’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams.

Morocco have exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.

It is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco are not done yet.

“I was asked if we can win the World Cup and I said, ‘Why not? We can dream, it doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams’,” said Walid Regragui, Morocco’s French-born coach. “European countries are used to winning the World Cup and we have played top sides, we have not had an easy run. Anyone playing us is going to be afraid of us now.”

Even France?

The defending champions have just passed their own big test by coming through a tough quarter-final against England, on a rare occasion when Mbappe was kept quiet.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after Harry Kane's penalty miss for England in the quarter-final. Photo / AP

No player has scored more than his five goals in Qatar and it won’t be easy for Mbappe to add to that tally against Morocco, who have yet to concede a goal to an opposition player at this World Cup — or indeed in their nine games since Regragui was hired in August. The only goal allowed was an own goal by defender Nayef Aguerd against Canada in the group stage.

Morocco might have some injuries now — Aguerd and fellow centre back Romain Saiss could be missing this morning — but Regragui’s game plan relies on team shape and discipline more than any specific individual.

The Morocco coach said his team is ready to “change the mentality” of Africa, and he’s told his players not to settle for anything less than the top prize.

“We’re going to fight to move on, for the African nations, for the Arab world,” he said.

Regragui said defender Achraf Hakimi is looking forward to a “nice duel” with Mbappe, his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, but added that France don’t just depend on their star player.

“We’ll have to block Kylian, but not just him,” Regragui said. “Hakimi is super motivated to beat his friend.”

The key to winning the game, the coach said, will be Morocco’s “team spirit” and the support of the crowd at Al Bayt Stadium, where French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be in attendance along with tens of thousands of green-and-red-clad Morocco fans. It will feel like a home game for Morocco’s players, which might level things up even more.

“We have the best fans in the world along with Argentines and Brazilians. They’re people who come from anywhere in the world to support their country,” Regragui said. “We’re going to play like being at home and that’s the most important thing in the world.”

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (left) and Hakim Ziyech celebrate. Photo / AP

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said the team expect “a hostile environment in the stadium”.

“It’s going to make a lot of noise, a raucous atmosphere. It’s going to be a tough time to concentrate in that sense, but during the match and at halftime, we’re going to have to remain focused,” Lloris said.

France coach Didier Deschamps said his team is ready for the “loud support” that Morocco will get from its fans, but added his players have prepared for the atmosphere and know what to expect.

“Yes, it’s true, [Morocco] have been very strong in defence. And none of their opponents have managed to find a solution. But they’re not just good in defence. They wouldn’t have reached the semifinals if they were just a defensive team,” Deschamps said. “They’ve shown other qualities.”

France start as the big favourite, though, because of their star quality and experience. In Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, a forward who has reinvented himself as a midfield playmaker at the World Cup, the team have two of the World Cup’s leading players while Olivier Giroud’s winner against England took him to four goals.

“We know Morocco isn’t here by chance,” said France centre back Raphael Varane. “It is up to us, as experienced players, to make sure we are all prepared for another battle.”

- AP

Teams

France projected starting 11 (4-2-3-1):

GK: Hugo Lloris

RB: Jules Kounde

CB: Raphael Varane

CB: Dayot Upamecano

LB: Theo Hernandez

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

CM: Adrien Rabiot

AM: Antoine Griezmann

RW: Ousmane Dembele

ST: Olivier Giroud

LW: Kylian Mbappe

Morocco projected starting 11 (4-3-3):

GK: Yassine Bounou

RB: Achraf Hakimi

CB: Jawad El Yamiq

CB: Badr Benoun

LB: Yahya Attiyat Allah

CM: Azzedine Ounahi

CM: Sofyan Amrabat

CM: Selim Amallah

RW: Hakim Ziyech

ST: Youssef En-Nesyri

LW: Sofiane Boufal

Form

France

Group stage: Beat Australia 4-1, beat Denmark 2-1, lost to Tunisia 1-0

Round of 16: Beat Poland 3-1

Quarter-final: Beat England 2-1

Morocco

Group stage: Drew 0-0 with Croatia, beat Belgium 2-0, beat Canada 2-1

Round of 16: Beat Spain 3-0 on penalties after 0-0 draw

Quarter-final: Beat Portugal 1-0

How to watch

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 and 7, and will be free-to-air on Prime.

Odds

Head to head: France 1.53, Draw 3.75, Morocco 7.00

To qualify: France 1.22, Morocco 4.20

⋅ Latest odds via TAB as of Wednesday, 14 December.