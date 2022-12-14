Like many places in the world, it seems Amsterdam has had enough of unruly tourists.

But instead of subtly hinting at this through talk of ‘attracting high-quality visitors’, the city has outright told some tourists to stay away.

Thanks to its comparatively liberal laws on drugs, alcohol and sex, Amsterdam has long had an ‘anything goes’ reputation amongst tourists, making it a favourite destination for younger travellers eager to party.

As a result, the city and its residents have endured years of overcrowding and inappropriate behaviour from people passing through.

Now, authorities are cracking down on some tourists with a campaign that asks them to “Stay Away”.

Amsterdam’s deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said now was the time to take action.

“Action is needed to prevent nuisance and overcrowding,” he said in a press statement.

“Amsterdam is a world city, and bustle and liveliness come along with this, but to keep our city liveable, we need to choose limits instead of irresponsible growth.”

Toerisme hoort bij onze stad maar het mag niet ten koste gaan van de leefbaarheid. Daarom een langetermijnvisie op toerisme en een pakket aan maatregelen. Én samen aan de slag!https://t.co/mUFQBUVrrd — Sofyan Mbarki (@sofyan_mbarki) December 1, 2022

The council of Amsterdam agreed. In a report titled “Vision of visitors economy in Amsterdam 2035″, the council supported limiting tourist activities that bother residents.

The campaign aims to curb visitor numbers in spring 2023 by discouraging those looking to engage in certain recreational activities.

“Nuisance and ‘overtourism’ are signals that the limit has been reached and that the quality of life is in danger. Visitors remain welcome in our city, but this should no longer be at the expense of livability and accessibility for our residents,” the report reads.

The report went on to criticise the world’s impression of Amsterdam as a place where anyone can do anything.

“Groups of visitors are under the impression that Amsterdam is a city where anything goes,” the report states.

“We want to get rid of this type of tourism, so we’re also tackling the offer specifically aimed at these groups.”

Batchelor Parties

With a lively sex industry and strong bar scene, the city’s red-light district has been a popular choice for overseas groups to throw large bachelor parties.

As a result, the campaign would ban organised pub crawls and mandate earlier closing times for brothels and bars.

Smokey coffeeshop in Amsterdam is one of many places people can buy and consume cannabis. Photo / File

Cannabis And Drug Tourists

Many tourists will be familiar with Amsterdam’s coffee shops, where customers can purchase and take marijuana as well as other ‘soft drugs’. In the city centre alone there are close to 100, and while their fame has attracted visitors, Mbarki wants to impose restrictions to dampen drug tourism.

Citing a survey in the ‘Vision of visitors economy’ report, approximately half of incoming tourists visit a cannabis coffee shop or claim they will.

Suggested rules to curb this behaviour include banning sales on weekends in certain districts or prohibiting the smoking of cannabis in the streets. Meanwhile, Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, has already proposed banning tourists from buying cannabis products in coffee shops altogether.

Amsterdam's red-light district is one of the most famous in the world. Photo / 123RF

Sex Tourists

For more than 20 years, prostitution has been legal and regulated by the Dutch government, which has allowed a strong sex tourism industry to develop. Walking through the red light district, tourists will see sex stores, strip clubs, brothels and more.

Yet, similar to bars, the government will consider imposing earlier closing hours and other restrictions.





General Overtourism

Authorities also announced plans to cut down tourist numbers in general with the aim to keep annual visitors to 20 million. Proposed tactics include a tourist tax, restrictions on river cruises and group tours and additional restrictions on short-term rentals.



