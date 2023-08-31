I’m a nervous flier. Here’s how I make it through turbulence

Turbulence is almost always unpleasant for nervous fliers - this is how I manage. Photo / 123rf

Turbulence is not something that anyone welcomes gladly on a flight. Even the most seasoned and well-adjusted travellers can find an intense patch of turbulence disconcerting.

Earlier this week, a couple of TikTok tips from pilot Jimmy Nicholson captured the interest of travellers online. The professional pilot talked through turbulence in the back row of a plane, as other passengers shrieked due to the plane’s shaking. He suggested a range of tricks that could help to calm a nervous flier, while affirming that experiencing turbulence while flying is largely safe.

His suggestions, while perhaps helpful for some, didn’t ring entirely true for me. As a nervous flier, I’ve tried plenty of methods to alleviate those unpleasant feelings.

While I’ve previously recounted the ways I cope with my nerves during a flight, a bad patch of turbulence can send the stress levels skyrocketing even higher and can require some more particular calming methods. These little things have been useful in getting me through the shakes (including aboard a 35-hour journey to the UK).

Headphones, headphones, headphones

It’s the top travel hack at the top of many, many lists, and for good reason.

While I have found that music is nice for blocking out noise, I much prefer to tune into podcasts or audiobooks when turbulence is really taking hold. I think there is something particular about a structured narrative or lively conversation that help to draw my mind to a different place. Sometimes, music can make the space feel a bit too insular or tight – I prefer to tune into something that opens the world up to other realms, outside of my shaking seat.

Grounding techniques

There are a few techniques that I find can help to bring me out of my mind when I’m flying, which play on creating more comfort physically. Generally, this means tapping into a few physical tricks.

Turning up the aircon, holding onto a warm cup of tea or coffee, holding a travel companion’s hand, chewing on a piece of gum, or something really flavourful, have all been helpful for putting my mind elsewhere. Stepping up the fun and incorporating food or snacks from my chosen holiday spot, has also added a bit more fun to the less-than-ideal experience.

Sit towards the front of the plane

Unfortunately, the sensation of shaking through turbulence is slightly stronger at the back of the plane. I have found that I’m much more comfortable through turbulence when I’m seated right at the front of the plane, or when I’m sitting in line with the wing. When I’ve been able to book a flight with plenty of warning, I’ve made it a priority to book in for those seats.