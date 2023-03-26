The technology influencer told followers they can sync their wireless earphones to in-flight screens on United Airlines. Photo / Unsplash

The technology influencer told followers they can sync their wireless earphones to in-flight screens on United Airlines. Photo / Unsplash

If you (like every other traveller) dislike the complimentary headphones on planes, you may be interested in a sneaky workaround shared on Instagram by one traveller.

Typically, one can choose between our own comfortable, high-quality headphones with a small phone screen or using a large inflight screen but with terrible free headsets.

However, some airlines, such as United, have eliminated this need.

As pointed out by Instagram user Nikias Molina, on airlines like United, you can now connect your own wireless headphones to the in-flight entertainment system.

The pairing technology is still in “beta” mode, Molina claims, but can sometimes work.

“Airpods users stop scrolling right now,” reads a caption on the video, posted one week ago. “You can now connect your airpods to your aeroplane’s display. Tap on the bluetooth icon. Reset your AirPods. They magically appear [on the screen] so tap on your airpods.

“You are now connected. Choose a movie. You can also adjust the volume and adjust noise cancellation.”

Despite Molina’s dramatic reaction video, some people on Twitter claim the pairing technology isn’t new on flights. One claimed “United announced this years ago” and another said they saw it available on an Etihad international flight last year.

Others said the feature would not make a difference to them as they preferred to pass the time on their personal devices. One Instagram user commented on the video, saying iPads were a much better option.

”Nice, but aeroplanes’ entertainment systems are usually super slow and have limited content … I tend to just load up the iPad with movies or shows if it’s going to be a long flight,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, some complained the feature is not available on other popular airlines. “Not with Southwest or Delta,” wrote one viewer.

For those who do not use apple devices, one user pointed out that the Bluetooth technology meant anyone could use the feature.

“Since it’s Bluetooth it’s not just for Apple fanboys” they wrote.