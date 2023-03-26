Restaurants in Japan promote the deadly fugu blowfish. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Deadly blowfish

Do you dare try Japan’s notoriously deadly fugu blowfish? Shunpanro is Japan’s first publicly licensed restaurant to serve the once-prohibited delicacy. The flagship restaurant is in Yamaguchi Prefecture but Tokyo and Osaka have outposts, too. shunpanro.com/en

A traditional fugu blowfish dish in Japan. Photo / JNTO

Vivid Sydney Returns

Get ready for Vivid Sydney, returning May 26 – June 17. Serving up its biggest program to date and over 300 activations, this year’s theme, ‘Vivid Sydney, Naturally’ is inspired by nature and for the first time, includes a brand-new pillar – Vivid Food to complement Light, Music and Ideas. Putting the spotlight on First Nations peoples and cultures, as well as the vibrant works of famed Australian artist, John Olsen, it’s all set to be exceptional. vividsydney.com

Vivid Sydney returns May 26. Photo / Supplied; vividsydney

All aboard for tacos

Mexican-American cuisine is the forte of San Diego and we’ve caught wind that there exists a taco tram tour in the city. Better known as the trolley system, and following a recent US$2.2 billion expansion, jump on the Blue Line for a margarita and taco crawl. Much like a hop-on, hop-off experience, combine your taco stops with shopping and sightseeing. sandiego.org

Jump on the San Diego Blue Line for a margarita and taco crawl. Photo / San Diego Tourism Authority

Exhibit this

Opening Autumn in NYC, the American Museum of Natural History is debuting The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation. An enormous insectarium and immersive “Invisible Worlds” experience (exploring everything from oceans to the human brain) will impress, along with its architecture. amnh.org/about/gilder-center

The new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation at the American Museum of Natural History. Photo / D. Finnin/© AMNH

Japan, we ski you

If you’re a powder hound, Club Med officially opens Club Med Kiroro Grand on December 1. Carve up the finest snow on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and enjoy an all-inclusive snow holiday with traditional Rotenburo outdoor baths and onsen. clubmed.co.nz/r/kiroro-grand/w

Club Med will officially open Club Med Kiroro Grand in Japan in December 2023. Photo / Supplied

Yellowstone glamping

Under Canvas, a leading US glamping company has extended its reach into North Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park. Try river floating experiences straight from your tent, and a host of upscale amenities including a luxury en suite bathroom. undercanvas.com

Under Canvas, a leading US glamping company has extended its reach into North Yellowstone. Photo / Supplied







