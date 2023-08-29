When your fiancé is the pilot: Reality TV couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston encountered horror turbulence on their nuptials. Photo / TikTok @jimmy_nicholson

When your fiancé is the pilot: Reality TV couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston encountered horror turbulence on their nuptials. Photo / TikTok @jimmy_nicholson

Star of reality TV show The Bachelor and trained pilot Jimmy Nicholson started married life in spectacular fashion, flying through some of the “worst turbulence” he had ever felt.

Having tied the knot with contestant Holly Kingston they were travelling from nuptials in Italy on a flight into Barcelona on Sunday, when they encountered some wild Spanish weather.

The Australian pilot, 33, shared a clip of the couple clinging together in the seats of the plane. They were not in the cockpit this time, but in the rows of a budget airliner.

Holly Kingston, 29, was clearly uncomfortable. Even sat next to her hunky captain husband, she didn’t appear to be laughing off the turbulence quite so easily.

Fortunately Nicholson had a neat trick that might be helpful for any anxious flyer.

Partially to Kingston, partially for his TikTok Audience, the off-duty captain said the turbulence was “completely normal” adding “the plane isn’t going to fall out of the sky.”

@jimmy_nicholson Horrible turbulence on our flight today. Im a Pilot and actually fly this aircaft type (Airbus). Here’s why you have nothing to worry about #pilot #turbulence ♬ original sound - Jimmy Nicholson

His social media channels are full of advice for anxious flyers. His top tip is to look out the window and remind themselves they’re safe. If that’s not possible he advises them to get a bottle of drinking water.

If water in a clear plastic bottle is moving with the plane and not rising, passengers have “nothing to fear” he said.

Bottled it: Celebrity pilot Jimmy Nicholson advises nervous flyers to grab a bottle of water. Photo / TikTok; @jimmy_nicholson

“So we are at the back of the plane. So it’s worse here. It’s not comfortable,” he told the video, showing Holly’s knuckles turning white with fear.

“Probably some of the worst I’ve been in. It could be widespread storms. So they just have to pick their path of least resistance and go through it.

“Also, nothing to worry about. Planes are built to withstand way worse. Not fun evidently, but completely fine. Some of the worst turbulence I’ve ever felt.”

The video concluded with a clip from the cabin as the plane levelled out in calmer air, followed by applause from the passengers.

The celebrity couple landed safely in Catalonia where they went to find something to settle their stomachs.

The newlyweds were later seen sharing enormous paella dishes.

“Barcelona, you are something else!” Holly Kingston captioned a selfie of the two.