Discover the Northern Lights by ship
Tired of hunting the Northern Lights? Ponant’s Northern Lights Quest in 2025 offers a rare chance to witness the beauty of the Northern Lights from beyond the Arctic Circle. Sailing through remote winter landscapes, travellers can marvel as the sky lights up with shifting emerald hues. By day, cultural experiences bring Arctic traditions to life — like warming up with coffee under a traditional lavvu on the tundra. Guests will have opportunities to connect with local Sami culture, hear timeless legends and enjoy the quiet thrill of polar exploration from the warmth of Ponant’s luxurious ships, designed for comfort in these wild, far-north waters. au.ponant.com
As night falls on Heard Park this season, Beacons of Light returns, transforming Auckland’s Parnell, into an outdoor gallery that celebrates both the art and magic of a Kiwi Christmas. This year, five towering lightboxes come alive with vivid landscapes by Tony Ogle and striking cubist works by James Watkins. Each 2.5m beacon stands as a luminous portal into the artists’ worlds, casting an inviting glow across the park. Organised by the Parnell Business Association, this free exhibit is open from November 20 to January 6 — perfect for an evening stroll beneath New Zealand’s summer sky. ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
Raise a glass to the new year!
A star-studded lineup of culinary talent, immersive masterclasses, and more than 30 wineries await you at New Zealand’s longest-running wine and food festival! This February, the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival returns with NZ chef Al Brown as one of its headliners. Step into the Culinary Pavilion to catch his live demos alongside foodie favourite Polly Markus and treat yourself to wine-pairing masterclasses that showcase Marlborough’s finest drops. With an impressive lineup of top wineries and unforgettable food experiences, Renwick Domain will be the place to be on February 8, 2025. marlboroughwinefestival.com
Meet the international superstar, Bluey
Step into the Heeler home for This for Real Life! Bluey’s World in Brisbane has officially opened. This cool, hands-on adventure lets you live just like Bluey. Go on a whimsical journey, from bringing garden gnomes to life to following clues with Bluey and Bingo through the Heeler’s playroom, kitchen, and backyard. Round off your day exploring Bluey’s neighbourhood with games, shopping, and tons of family fun. Enjoy this immersive experience at Northshore Pavilion in Brisbane Queensland. bluey.tv/blueys-world/
Paradise awaits in Cairns
Sunshine Tower Hotel in Cairns has completed the first phase of its multimillion-dollar transformation, turning the 61-room Sheridan St property into a stylish retreat for corporate and leisure travellers. The upgrade features a luxe new restaurant with timber finishes and a coastal-inspired “Paradiso” theme, while the lobby flows seamlessly to an outdoor Mediterranean-style pool and spa terrace. This refreshed design offers an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, blending modern amenities with Cairns’ tropical charm. Positioned in the heart of Cairns, Sunshine Tower Hotel now provides a refined, welcoming escape for guests seeking comfort and style in Far North Queensland. sunshinetowerhotel.com.au