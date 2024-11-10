Highland Games major drawcard for Canterbury

Over 10,000 visitors, competitors and volunteers descended on Hororata for the 13th Highland Games. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

Boasting a population of just 230 people, the mid-Canterbury town of Hororata was swamped with attendees to the Highland Games at the weekend.

Featuring 700 competitors from 23 clans, 230 volunteers, 140 stallholders, and over 10,000 visitors, the games are a major highlight in the Canterbury event calendar.

Pull-Ins team compete in the tug-o-war. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

“I have witnessed the growth of the Hororata Highland Games into what can truly be described as a world-class festival in every aspect,” said Richard Lang who has been involved in the event since its inception and appointed the Chieftain at this year’s games.

“It was humbling to see the joy this event brings to our community.”