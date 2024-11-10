Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Highland Games major drawcard for Canterbury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Over 10,000 visitors, competitors and volunteers descended on Hororata for the 13th Highland Games. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

Over 10,000 visitors, competitors and volunteers descended on Hororata for the 13th Highland Games. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

Boasting a population of just 230 people, the mid-Canterbury town of Hororata was swamped with attendees to the Highland Games at the weekend.

Featuring 700 competitors from 23 clans, 230 volunteers, 140 stallholders, and over 10,000 visitors, the games are a major highlight in the Canterbury event calendar.

Pull-Ins team compete in the tug-o-war. Photo / Kathryn Taylor
Pull-Ins team compete in the tug-o-war. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

“I have witnessed the growth of the Hororata Highland Games into what can truly be described as a world-class festival in every aspect,” said Richard Lang who has been involved in the event since its inception and appointed the Chieftain at this year’s games.

“It was humbling to see the joy this event brings to our community.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Competitors take off for the kilted mile event. Photo / Kathryn Taylor
Competitors take off for the kilted mile event. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

Competitors engaged in battle across traditional Caledonian pursuits as tossing the caber, tug-o-war, hammer throwing and the kilted mile.

Liam Davidge is ecstatic after winning the kilted mile. Photo / Kathryn Taylor
Liam Davidge is ecstatic after winning the kilted mile. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

The most hotly contested was the Oceania Heavyweight Championship culminating in the Hororata Stones where athletes race the clock to lift five stones weighing between 90kg and 140kg onto barrels.

For the fourth consecutive year, Australian Terry Sparkes claimed the title narrowly beating Craig Manson of Ashburton. Kelly Drummond was victorious among the strongest women, claiming a record in the process.

Terry Sparkes competes in the hammer throw, one of the events for the Oceania heavyweight contest. Photo / Kathryn Taylor
Terry Sparkes competes in the hammer throw, one of the events for the Oceania heavyweight contest. Photo / Kathryn Taylor

Hororata also claims the largest gathering of pipe bands outside of the National championship in Aotearoa, with 19 bands with nearly 500 pipers and drummers joining together for an emotional performance of Amazing Grace during the Chieftain’s address.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Highland dancing at the Hororata Highland Games. Photo / John de Vries
Highland dancing at the Hororata Highland Games. Photo / John de Vries

Lang emphasised the importance of the games to the community in his address.

“This event embodies a true sense of community and purpose,” he said.

“It serves as a foundation for our community to build our future, with profits directed towards the Hororata Hall project and supporting 19 community groups involved in fundraising. The Hororata Community Trust is grateful for the support from our partners and suppliers who enable our community to stage the games.”



Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand