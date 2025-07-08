Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Nelson standoff: Phillip Mant jailed for 5 years over hostage and bomb threat

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Phillip Mant has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for an incident in Nelson last August in which he held two people hostage at gunpoint. Photo / Stuff / Pool

Phillip Mant has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for an incident in Nelson last August in which he held two people hostage at gunpoint. Photo / Stuff / Pool

The woman held hostage at gunpoint during a 15-hour standoff with police shook uncontrollably as she recounted the terrifying ordeal.

Meanwhile, her 80-year-old father, who had been “herded into the house and forced on the floor” by Phillip Clinton Mant, said he was terrified he would see his daughter killed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime