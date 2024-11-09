Many of these traditions have disappeared, with ocean cruise ships now much larger, more family orientated, and seemingly affordable. But are 5700 passengers too many? It was for an introvert like me, especially being jostled while lining up for dinner and disembarking at the ports.

This year, I’ve enjoyed several river cruises. Each was relaxing, culturally informative, and affordable. I’m surprised I didn’t discover this sooner.

So, what are the differences between ocean and river cruising?

Size is the most notable.

River cruise ships typically carry up to 200 passengers, while the largest ocean liners carry up to 7600. Photo / Alexandre Sattler

River cruise ships are low and sleek, designed for sailing under bridges. They have only two or three decks, including the top open sundeck. Home to up to 200 passengers, many have an adults-only policy.

Because river cruise ships are narrower, all staterooms are similarly priced and deliver beautiful views of the ever-changing sun-kissed countryside and quaint towns via an open-air balcony or expansive opening windows. Interacting with people on shore or in passing boats was joyful.

In fact, if it weren’t for the passing scenery, I wouldn’t have known we were moving most of the time.

Viking Osiris on the Nile: Viking's 12-day Egyptian river cruise.

Many ocean cruise ships today are massive floating resorts. The largest currently has 20 decks and accommodates 7600 passengers. This limits where they dock, which is usually further away from a town.

Ocean cruise ships have a variety of rooms to suit most budgets. The cheapest are inside cabins with no windows. Outside rooms range from fixed porthole windows to balcony rooms and massive staterooms, with prices varying accordingly.

If you’re prone to motion sickness, bring your medications. It’s not all plain sailing in the wide-open ocean, with rocking and rolling almost the norm.

The next notable difference is what’s included in the cost, the activities and foods available.

Variety is the spice of life on board ocean cruise ships. There are oodles of spaces and activities, with something for everyone, alleviating any boredom from sea days between ports and countries visited.

There’s a plethora of eateries and bars onboard ocean cruisers. Discover a world of tasty restaurants, buffets, pizza bars, sweet treats, and more, with many open 24/7. Hit the casino or nightclub and marvel at the impressive nightly shows in a grand theatre. Alternatively, escape to one of the various swimming pools, some with slides or activity zones. There are clubs for kids for when you want some adult time.

However, the cost of any excursions, drinks (particularly alcohol), fine dining specialty restaurants, Wi-Fi, spa, hair and beauty treatments, and daily gratuities is added to your account for payment at the end of the cruise unless you’re on a luxury ship with an all-inclusive package. If you want to go ashore and not on an excursion, it can be costly as ports are usually further out of town, or you may have to go ashore via a tender boat.

Unlike ocean cruises, river cruises often include all meals, drinks, excursions, and gratuities in the price. Photo / Gregory Gerault

On a river cruise, everything is included in the upfront price: Wi-Fi, three meals daily including three-course lunches and four-course dinners with paired wines, cocktails and drinks in the lounge with canapes, nightly dance and music, a show or two, cultural lectures, and most excursions with a guide or headset in your language.

The only additional ‘expense’ on my river cruises was an envelope left on my bed for optional crew gratuities for placement in a box before departing.

But if you love to graze all day, you better bring extra snacks on your river cruise, as there’s only one restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For me, there was more food than I needed, and I thoroughly enjoyed every daily meal as they showcased the foods and wines of the regions we were travelling through.

An Avalon Waterways river cruise sailing on the Rhone River. Photo / Supplied, Globus

River cruises cover a particular region. They’re immersive. They stop daily for excursions, sometimes twice (morning and afternoon in different ports), each taking around two hours. Any full-day tours include lunch ashore. However, if you stay onboard, it’s easy to get on and off and walk around the town where the ship is docked.

Choosing a cruise is a matter of personal preference and needs. But no matter what cruise style you choose, cruising makes for a memorable holiday.

Just remember, no two cruise ships are the same. For me, size and inclusions matter most now. I’m perfectly relaxed at the end, and not stressing about how much extra I’ve spent.