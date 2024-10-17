Unlocking health at a cellular level

How supporting your cells may promote healthier ageing.

For centuries, humanity has been captivated by the idea of prolonging life, with the myth of the elixir of youth deeply embedded in our collective psyche. While the fountain of youth remains the stuff of legend, improved life expectancy is not – but it raises an important question about the quality of one’s life during those added years.

According to Macrotrends.net, in 1950 life expectancy for New Zealanders was 69 years; it grew to the mid-70s in the 1980s and currently sits at 83. Projections indicate that the average Kiwi might live to a hale and hearty 99 by the year 2100.

But concern grows that overall health isn’t advancing alongside longevity as much as it should. Some suggest that cellular ‘Triage Theory’ could play a role in maintaining wellbeing during those added years.

“As science improves our understanding of the aging process, there’s a problem. For many, vitality isn’t keeping pace with the living years,” says Greg Macpherson, founder of SRW Laboratories.

Macpherson, who advocates for healthy living from as early as possible – ideally in childhood and certainly by the late teens and early 20s – says there is an increasing consciousness around wellness. That’s perhaps part of the reason why Kiwi youngsters are binge drinking less, smoking less, and – according to the journal Science.com – indulging less in potentially other risky adolescent behaviours.

At the same time, continues Macpherson, “Researchers are examining various underlying factors that support healthy aging. For example, the Japanese live longer lives, and researchers are examining why that might be. One area being explored is the role of micronutrients.”

Macrotrends.net puts Japanese life expectancy at 85 in 2024.

Micronutrients have become a focal point of interest in the study of vitality. One area of focus is the Triage Theory, put forward by American biophysicist Bruce Ames. The hypothesis argues that the mitochondria in the body’s cells prioritise immediate survival over long-term health when essential vitamins and minerals are in short supply, which has significant implications for overall wellbeing.

“Simply put, it means if you’re not getting adequate nutrition, your body is compromised at the most basic level,” says Macpherson. “Your cells are shuffling a molecule to stay alive at all costs in the short term at the expense of the long term.”

This is why researchers are focusing on what those essential vitamins and minerals are and how best to ensure that cells aren’t forced into ‘fight or flight’ mode to survive.





