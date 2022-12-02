Former flight attendant reveals the seat she would never book on a flight

Kat Kalamani has grown an audience of almost one million followers on TikTok. Photo / via TikTok

Kat Kalamani has grown an audience of almost one million followers on TikTok. Photo / via TikTok

A reformed flight attendant has revealed the seat she would never book on a plane, claiming the decision not to sit there could save your life.

Kat Kalamani has grown an audience of almost one million followers with her stories and travel tips from a career in the skies.

In a recent video she explained there was one seat on a plane she would never book for herself.

Contrary to popular opinion, she’d choose a middle seat over a window, any day.

“I always try to get a middle or an aisle seat,” she said.

“I never get the window seat for safety purposes.”

Many were puzzled by what she meant. Some commenters thought she was referring to a 2018 incident when passenger Jennifer Riordan was killed by being sucked through a plane window mid-flight.

Earlier this year it was revealed by the Flight Safety Foundation revealed the middle following a study of 284 air incidents. Seats in the middle of the row and the back of the plane were found to have the highest survival rates according to the study.

Other cabin crew weren’t convinced.

“I was a flight attendant for 14 years… I have never heard of someone being safer in the middle seat,” wrote one comment.

Most other ‘flighties’ said that the risk of an accident was so low that you might as well sit anywhere.

“As an ex flight attendant… I only sit in window seats LMAO I’m going to be okay.”

The influential ex-cabin crew member has dished out plenty of other controversial travel advice in her videos.

The flight attendant earned 1.5 million views for spilling the beans about which passengers irritate crew the most.

“There is nothing that irritates us more as a flight attendant than when people complain about babies crying.”

She advised travellers to bring noise cancelling headphones.

“Don’t even ask us to move seats!” she says. “Nobody else wants that baby to stop crying more than the parent.”







































