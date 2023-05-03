Intense blowback: Passenger says plane AC travel hack 'unethical' Photo / kimberrywood, Getty Images

A travel trick shared by an airline passenger has received mixed feedback from viewers, stirring debate in comments over appropriate aircraft etiquette. The TikTok suggests that if passengers are irritated by the person in front of them reclining their seat, they should “blast” them with the overhead aircon.

The TikTok user @TheLKShow shared a short clip with a block of text, which now has over 2 million views and 2500 comments, suggesting that the built-in seat aircon could be used in retaliation to another passenger’s actions.

The text, titled with “unethical life hack,” says that when someone reclines their seat all the way, the passenger behind them should “turn on the air con above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head.”

Commenters were split on the air con blast reaction and used the video as an opportunity to express their opinions on the dynamics of seat reclining.

People in agreement with the TikToker expressed their distaste for people who put the seat back.

One said, ”I will never recline. To those who say everyone can do the same, there is always the last row that can’t. Or someone [might be] trying to use their tray table.”

Another suggested the trick was handy, “Unethical? I think this is completely reasonable.”

Reclining seats on planes have long been a contentious issue. Photo / Thinkstock

Should you recline on a plane?

Other commenters were firmly on the side of reclining.

“Ok but hear me out - EVERYONE should recline, that way everybody is comfy and nobody has less room.”

“Thank you! Now I have more room and double air!”

“The seats are so uncomfortable… everyone should collectively recline!”

Poignantly, one user described the source of the debates in the comments:

“There are 2 kinds of people in this world: those who recline and don’t care, and those who will never recline.”

Debates about the informal rules of air travel are consistently active on TikTok. Travellers have listed out their thoughts on appropriate etiquette, refused to budge when asked to move seats by fellow passengers and even argued with perspectives from professional flight attendants.

Since the lines of ownership are so blurring aboard passenger planes, it’s likely that debate won’t be settled anytime soon — TikTok remains a place for travellers to, quite literally, air their frustrations.