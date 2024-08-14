When your brain identifies a stressor, whether it’s misplacing your passport or realising your hotel isn’t as advertised, it kicks into fight-or-flight and if the stressor remains, it releases cortisol.

This hormone can shut down your immune, reproductive and digestive systems to conserve energy to “fight” the threat, says Karolina Löfqvist, the co-founder and CEO of Hormona, a Swedish-based hormone tracking app. As a result, it can influence your mood, fear and motivation levels.

Jasmine Tagesson and Karolina Löfqvist (right), co-founders of Hormona. Photo / Supplied

Logically, we know running late for a train or losing our wallet abroad isn’t a life-or-death situation, but our bodies can sometimes jump into emergency mode.

This isn’t always a bad thing, says Dr Sasha Nair, an Auckland-based endocrinologist. Occasional spikes of stress, or cortisol, are “a normal part of life” she says, but if it’s chronic (constant and ongoing) it can negatively impact one’s health.

Those who experienced PMS or menopause could also find their symptoms worsen if they were stressed or sleep deprived, Nair added.

Another key hormone disrupted by travel is melatonin, says Anna Targonskaya, an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Georgia, who also works as a medical and research lead at Hormona.

This hormone is produced in response to darkness and manages the body’s sleep-wake cycle and circadian rhythm.

When a traveller has a poor night’s sleep (because they’re on a plane or in a foreign hotel room) or changes time zones, it disrupts the circadian rhythm, Targonskaya explains.

Anna Targonskaya, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Hormona.

“This can change your melatonin production, altering your sleep, which has a knock-on effect on other hormones,” she said, adding that disrupted sleep also impacted how the brain released cortisol, which influenced hormones such as estrogen and progesterone.

“If estrogen and progesterone production is disturbed, you might experience all the joys of hormonal imbalance and worsened PMS symptoms,” she said.

How can I naturally manage hormones while travelling?

The irony is that travel (which one typically does to escape and relax) can impact key hormones that result in stress, fatigue, moodiness and worsened PMS symptoms. So, how do travellers naturally keep their hormones in check?

Those on long-haul flights can regulate their cortisol levels by avoiding caffeine and alcohol and drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration, which can disrupt the hormone, said Löfqvist.

Once in a destination, Löfqvist recommends vitamins, prioritising fruit and vegetables, chamomile tea alongside exercising (especially outdoors) and mindfulness.

“Anything that encourages you to slow down, breathe deeply, and let go will be helpful,” she said.

Taking a few minutes to breathe deeply, meditate or pray can help you activate your parasympathetic nervous system. Photo / 123rf

Nair was uncertain there was enough evidence to prove certain foods, chamomile tea or vitamins reduce cortisol specifically but agreed taking measures to reduce chronic stress was beneficial.

Exercise and seeking social support from trusted friends and family have been found to counter one’s stress response, as well as spending time in nature.

Small studies also suggest relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep abdominal breathing and progressive muscle relaxation elicits a relaxation response.

As for melatonin, Targonskaya says optimising your environment for deep sleep is key.

The best tactic when changing time zones is to adjust your sleep schedule several days before departure to match the destination. However, this isn’t always possible so Targonskaya also suggests creating a “snooze-friendly environment” at your destination.

“Create a night-time routine that relaxes you and helps your body prepare for a great night’s rest. Start a luxurious skincare routine, do some stretching, or relax in the bath, if you have access to one,” she said.

“Keep your room to a comfortable temperature, turn out the lights, and add some relaxing sounds and smells”.

If you still can’t get to sleep in the hotel room or on the plane, don’t fret, simply resting is good for your body, Targonskaya says. “You’re doing your hormones a solid either way.”