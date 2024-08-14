Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How does travel affect hormones? How cortisol and melatonin are impacted

Sarah Pollok
By
4 mins to read
Long haul flights, new hotel rooms and many other parts of travel can disrupt your hormones. Photo / 123rf

Long haul flights, new hotel rooms and many other parts of travel can disrupt your hormones. Photo / 123rf

We don’t need an expert to tell us that travel changes us, not just emotionally or mentally but physically too. Some of these changes are welcome – like getting a tan or feeling more relaxed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel