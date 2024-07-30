Mohammed stated that it is a secret language between the cockpit and the cabin crew, a little like Morse code.

According to the content creator, a single ding is used when the take-off or landing has been approved, and sometimes comes with an announcement from the cockpit.

Two dings follow after approximately five minutes, indicating that the plane has reached 10,000 feet. This means Wi-Fi and laptops can be used, and it can also signal flight attendants when it’s safe to stand up.

When the flight is midway through its journey, you might also hear a single ding, which according to Mohammed, means the food and drinks service is about to start.

Airline passengers flocked into the comments section, with some sharing their own experiences and thoughts about the chimes.

“Always wondered what that was, but I also thought it was the call button.”

Another shared, “The main purpose of the 10k chime in the US is because under 10k is a sterile cockpit. Pilots cannot be disturbed during a sterile cockpit unless it’s an emergency/urgent.”

More importantly, three dings can be used when there is an emergency onboard, and can also be used to indicate turbulence ahead.

Mohammed stated that these chimes vary across airlines and their crew, depending on how the cockpit and cabin crew use the system.

However, a flurry of flight attendants were keen to weigh in on the hot topic.

One flight attendant wrote, “As a FA this is not true, every airline has their own system, and it means different things.”

Another shared, “Also a FA! Some airlines definitely have a ding, but I only know that from personal travel. Mine doesn’t have anything like that, just a callback to confirm seated and secure.”

Other experts corroborated Mohammed’s explanation, “As cabin crew at EasyJet, I can confirm that the first ding after take-off is a signal from the flight deck to the crew that the gear is up.”