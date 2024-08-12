Flight attendant reveals how to get the best meals on a plane

Woman with tray of food on the plane, food served on board of economy class airplane.

Woman with tray of food on the plane, food served on board of economy class airplane.

Food can make or break a flight experience. And it turns out there is a secret sauce to getting the best meal service.

Where you sit on a plane can help you get a better inflight meal service, a flight attendant has revealed.

According to Cathay Pacific flight attendant Joyce Chan, sitting closer to the cabin can work in your favour. “Often meal service will begin at the front of the cabin and progress to the back. Choosing a seat towards the front may increase your likelihood of being served earlier,” she told Delicious.

You’re also more likely to get the meal you want, she said.

Flying tens of thousands of metres in the air can affect the taste of meals on a flight, according to Dr Karan Raj.