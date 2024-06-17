Go on your dream holiday on a budget with these hot deals.

Tick off your bucket-list trips with these hot travel deals for every style of traveller, from foodies who love exploring new restaurants the world over, to avid cruisers craving more time spent at sea.

Eat your way around Melbourne

Stroll through vibrant laneways, discover hidden gems and savour the city’s culinary delights with Hello World’s “Melbourne for Foodies” package and fulfil your foodie heart.

For as little as $433 per person (twin share), enjoy three nights at the Mercure Hotel Welcome Melbourne, complete with daily breakfast. This includes a three-hour foodie discovery walk guided by a local expert, where you can indulge in Vietnamese sandwiches, dumplings and sweet treats, complete with a refreshing drink at one of Melbourne’s much-loved laneway bars.

Book by September 30 at helloworld.co.nz or call 0800 75 87 87 - for travel between May 28, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

Go on a food tour and taste Melbourne's best.

Indulge in Bali

Escape to a place where Balinese tradition meets modern luxury with House of Travel’s seven-night package. Starting at $2715 per person (twin share), this deal offers one week’s stay at Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, nestled within 23 acres of lush gardens. This refreshing vacation includes return flights with Air New Zealand, airport transfers, a daily buffet breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

Secure this deal before June 21 by visiting houseoftravel.co.nz or by calling 0800 713 715. Valid for travel from October 14 to December 11, 2024 and January 12 to March 31, 2025.

Treat yourself to a luxury trip to Bali.

See the best of southern Europe in one trip

Picture this: A 16-day escapade starting in the lively streets of Barcelona, zipping through the Spanish countryside to Madrid on a scenic train, and then cruising along Portugal’s stunning Douro River.

The River Cruise Discovery from My Cruises offers all of this, plus $3000 worth of added value to include flights, top-notch hotel stays and an eight-day river cruise with Avalon Alegria. Throughout this trip, you’ll enjoy the best of Barcelona, Madrid and Portugal while enjoying gourmet meals, fine wines and daily guided excursions. Valued at $11,490* per person, it can now be yours from just $9990* per person.

If this sounds like an adventure you’d like to hop on, head to mycruises.co.nz or call 0800 110 179 to book by June 30 2024 for a 2025 departure.

Explore Barcelona, Madrid and Portugal in one holiday.

Score 35 per cent off your next NZ adventure

Whether you’re looking for a quick trip to New Zealand’s most beautiful island sanctuaries and cellar doors, spot native wildlife or simply sail where the wind takes you, Explore Group’s June Winter Deals offer a warm winter trip all around the country with savings of 20-35 per cent.. Scroll through several offers, from the Hauraki Gulf to Tikapa Moana, and Waitematā Harbour.

Experience amazing adventures with sailings until June 30, 2024 by visiting exploregroup.co.nz or calling 0800 397 567.

Save 20-35 per cent while cruising and sailing around New Zealand's greatest islands.

Enjoy an adults-only retreat in Cairns

Couples who are looking for a kid-free holiday are in for a treat with Travel Associates’ The Reef House Palm Cove deal - a five-night stay at the iconic boutique hotel overlooking the Coral Sea in the tropical village of Palm Cove, 25 minutes north of Cairns. This package offers a romantic getaway for couples craving a rejuvenating holiday where they can explore the wonders of Tropical North Queensland, including the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

For $1789 per person, this deal comes with US$100 of hotel credit per room, daily breakfast overlooking the Coral Sea, cocktails and wines, weekly beachfront yoga, cultural talks, and unlimited use of vintage-style cruiser bikes and fishing rods.

Secure this deal before June 30, 2024 - valid for selected travel dates between August 25 and November 30, 2024 - at travel-associates.co.nz or by calling 0800 482 776.

Enjoy a kids-free vacation with this deal.

