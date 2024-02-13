Young Kiwis are most likely to look for romance while travelling according to a recent study.

Valentine’s Day is known as the day of love around the world but if you’re celebrating solo this year, you may want to travel around the world to find romance.

At least, that is what most Millenial and Gen Zs do according to research commissioned by travel company Flight Centre.

The study, conducted in December 2023, asked ‘Zillennials’ (Gen Z and Millennials) from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, South Africa and the UK about finding love abroad.

After gathering 4050 responses from adults aged 18 to 42 (approximately 800 from each country), they found most Kiwis had experienced romance during travels.

These overseas dalliances aren’t one-offs either; 42 per cent of Kiwis said they have experienced romance on a trip “multiple times”. Likely because most young Kiwi travellers are heading abroad with the intent of finding love or at least a fun fling.

Most surveyed Kiwi ‘Zillenials’ said they actively seek romance (59 per cent), making them more likely to do so compared to Australia, the UK and Canada. Almost a third (29 per cent) even said they sought it “to a large extent”, compared to 12 per cent of Australians, 8 per cent of Canadians and 6 per cent of Brits.

Only South Africans were similarly eager to find companions overseas, with 20 per cent claiming they sought it “to a large extent”.

As for why so many Kiwis looked for love when travelling, it was likely because of how one feels more relaxed and carefree overseas said Flight Centre Travel Group New Zealand’s Managing Director Victoria Courtney.

“Most of us can be a bit more carefree than usual when on holiday and perhaps that means we’re open to meeting new people, including potential companions,” she said.

“What better way to get to know someone than exploring the world together.”

Solo travel also popular with young travellers

Aside from chasing romance, ‘Zillenialls’ were also largely keen to travel solo. New Zealand had the second largest group of travellers who said they’d travel alone (35 per cent), just behind South Africa (45 per cent).

Courtney said, as hackneyed as it sounded, this was simply another way of travelling with love in mind.

“Without sounding too cliché, there’s no greater love than the love you have with yourself, and a fantastic way to allow contemplation and self-awareness is to take yourself out of your comfort zone and travel alone,” she said.

Considering reports of today’s teenagers drinking, partying and driving less due to spending time at home online, it’s encouraging to see young Kiwis continue to push themselves and travel abroad.

“Travel has always been a rite of passage for Kiwis and it’s encouraging to see the younger generation still experiencing big life moments when on holiday,” Courtney said.