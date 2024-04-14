European river cruises offer year-round adventures, from autumn hues along the Douro River to Christmas markets in winter.

If you’re thinking of going on a European river cruise, here’s everything you need to know about your first river sailing, writes Tiana Templeman.

Choosing the right river

European river cruises are available year-round, from sailings that take in the autumn colours along the Douro River in Portugal to Christmas market cruises during winter, tulip cruises in the Netherlands in spring, and summer sailings along the Rhine, Danube and other popular rivers.

If you’re finding it hard to know where to start when it comes to choosing the best river for your first cruise, it can be helpful to think about what you enjoy most and choose your river cruise itinerary accordingly. For example, the Danube is widely regarded as one of the most scenic river sailings in Europe; or you could indulge your love of food and wine along the Seine in France.

An Avalon Waterways river cruise sailing on the Rhone. Photo / Globus

Keep an open mind

No matter how carefully you choose your itinerary, there will almost certainly be a few things on it that don’t particularly interest you. But it pays to keep an open mind. As someone who’s never been interested in war history, the prospect of touring Normandy’s World War II sites didn’t thrill me. However, learning about what happened at Omaha Beach and walking through the thousands of crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery was one of the most poignant and memorable moments of my trip.

When to book

While it’s possible to cruise year-round in Europe, choose your sailing date with care, as itineraries that are early or late in the season may be impacted by high or low river levels. If this happens, you could end up being bussed between ports instead of sailing. While it’s impossible to accurately predict river levels in advance, a mid or shoulder-season sailing is more likely to be hassle-free.

Choosing your cabin

No matter what line you sail on, river cruise cabins tend to be smaller than those you’ll find on ocean-going ships. If having more room to move is important to you, you may want to book a slightly higher cabin category with a larger floor area.

If you’re travelling on a tight budget, opting for a cabin with a window instead of a balcony is an easy way to save money. While the panoramic views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in a river ship balcony cabin are lovely, you’ll probably spend most of your time out and about in port or chatting with other travellers.

The panoramic views from the floor-to-ceiling windows aboard a river cruise are lovely. Photo / Avalon Waterways

What to pack

The standard of dress on river ships tends to be more relaxed, even when you’re sailing with the same cruise line. For example, on my Viking River sailing in Portugal, most of the gents wore polo shirts to dinner, but long-sleeved collared shirts and dressy slacks were the norm on my Viking Ocean cruise.

As river cruise itineraries can involve long days of touring, pack comfortable clothes you can layer, a pair of worn-in walking shoes that can handle cobblestones, and wet weather gear. If your ship has a plunge or spa pool on the top deck, don’t forget your swimmers.

Booking excursions

With so many excursions included in your river cruise fare, there’s no chance of getting bored on a river cruise. Work on your fitness before your trip so you can make the most of your days in port, and pre-book any “must-do” excursions as soon as bookings open as these can fill up fast. Also, don’t rule out the extra for-a-fee excursions, as these often cater to special interests.

Pre-book "must-do" excursions early, and consider extra for-a-fee options for specialised interests. Photo / 123RF

It’s okay to go your own way

One important thing to understand about river cruising is you don’t have to do every activity just because it’s included in your programme. Opting out can be a great way to balance independence verus group interaction and have the kind of European holiday that’s right for you.

For example, if you’re an art lover and want to spend a full day exploring the Louvre, the ship’s one-hour walking tour will be a disappointment, no matter how great it is. Sometimes it’s smarter to book an independent tour or go as you please for the day.

Interacting with your guides

Your cruise director is an expert on your itinerary and the areas you’ll visit, so don’t be shy about asking questions when you’re aboard. Also, take advantage of the cruise tour guides in each destination. They’re local experts and the perfect people to ask where the best lunch spot is, how to find shops with locally-made souvenirs, or where to hang out with the locals.

Allow for some downtime

While it’s natural to want to take advantage of the included activities to get the best value from your river cruise, it can be a mistake to book up every minute of each day with excursions. Being able to spend time relaxing and soaking up the beauty of the river from the top deck is one of the joys of river cruising, whether you’re in port or sailing along one of Europe’s beautiful rivers.