Grab a 2-in-1 deal with Europe's uprising night trains. Photo / 123rf

Getting across Europe on a night train is on the rise, and it’s better than ever before, writes Mauriz Coronel

An old, but unique mode of transportation in Europe is making a resurgence, and here’s why you should consider embracing the trend. Offering a comfortable, budget-friendly, and efficient way of crossing long distances, night trains offer an easy way to hop from one country to another.

Travelling via night train could drastically reduce the price of your trip: simply plan your journeys around your bedtime. If you’re particularly well organised, you can remove the need for a hotel (almost) entirely. Think of it as combining your transport with a night’s accommodation.

The concept of night trains dates back to the 19th century, with the first 12-hour sleeper from Paris to Brussels riding the rails in 1846, mainly to provide an efficient means of travel so could passengers to make the most of their time by travelling while they slept.

In this modern era, the concept and efficiency of the night train remains. The most advanced night trains are equipped with sleeping accommodations ranging from comfortable reclining seats to private compartments, making overnight journeys a breeze.

It’s perfect for night owls who want to enjoy a quiet trip, families who have children and want them to sleep for the duration, and for budget-conscious travellers looking to save a few euros.

5 reasons you should consider a night train to see Europe

Speed

Truthfully, night trains cannot match the speed of advanced high-speed services of planes and bullet trains. However, they are certainly faster than most regional services and are designed to cover extensive distances while you sleep, effectively saving daytime hours for exploring new destinations. By combining travel with rest, you can maximise your time and arrive at your destination refreshed and ready to go.

Night trains give an efficient and comfortable journey from one destination to another. Photo /123rf

Cost-effective

Night trains offer a 2-in-1 deal: a combination of transportation and a night’s accommodation. Although passengers are often found sleeping soundly in these trains, note that the level of comfort varies by the type of seat or sleeper booked. What’s more, the price of your train ticket will differ across operators and routes. The real beauty of the modern night train lies within its pricier, albeit more comfortable options, such as sleeping carriages with couchettes and premium sleeper compartments, which can go up to €600 ($1050). However, even the cheapest seats, a seating carriage which costs as little as €29, will ensure you have an adventure.

Comfort levels

Before you book a ticket, make sure you know the different seat types, then determine your budget and your preferred comfort level.

The level of comfort depends on the option chosen – seat, couchette or sleeper. Seating carriages offer basic reclining seats, while couchettes and sleepers provide flat beds and greater amenities. Couchettes, the more affordable choice, accommodate four to six passengers with shared toilets. Sleepers, the most expensive, offer private ensuites and bed-making services for one to four passengers. Prices for sleepers can be significantly higher depending on the route and season, so compare options before you book.

Night trains are popular for their sleeper accommodation, equipped with private en suites and comfortable flatbeds.

Sustainability

Night trains are an eco-friendly travel option, producing significantly lower EU greenhouse gas emissions (0.4%) compared to cars and planes (85%). By choosing to travel by night train, you can contribute to reducing your carbon footprint and support sustainable travel practices.

Scenic views

Although night trains may travel primarily in the dark, many routes allow passengers to witness breathtaking views as they depart or arrive at their destinations. From picturesque countryside to stunning cityscapes, the journey is often as memorable as the destination itself. Waking up to find stunning landscapes rolling past your window while you’re still in bed, takes some beating.

4 operators to choose from

EuroNight

EuroNight trains provide overnight services across Western, Central, and Eastern Europe. With a focus on comfort and convenience, EuroNight trains offer a range of accommodation options to suit different budgets and preferences. Book a ticket to some of their popular routes: Berlin to Budapest, Prague to Zurich, Munich to Zagreb and Zürich to Ljubljana.

Austria’s ÖBB Nightjet

ÖBB Nightjet offers a network of night train services connecting major cities across Europe, including Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Belgium. Known for their comfortable sleeper compartments and excellent service, Nightjet is a top choice for travellers seeking a restful overnight journey. If you’re interested in hopping on the Nightjet, start with their most popular routes: Vienna to Zurich, Brussels to Vienna, Zurich to Hamburg and Vienna to Venice.

Hop on Nightjet's amazing Brussels to Vienna trip.

Italy’s Trenitalia Intercity Notte

Trenitalia’s Intercity Notte services cover key routes across Italy, connecting to Rome, Milan and Palermo. The trains are known for their reliability and comfort, tourists often use those travelling from Lecce to Milan, Palermo to Rome, Turin to Naples and Rome to Trieste.

France’s SNCF Intercités de Nuit

SNCF’s Intercités de Nuit services run domestic overnight routes to and from Paris connecting passengers between the City of Light and the Mediterranean or the Alps. These night trains offer a practical and comfortable way to traverse France, with options ranging from reclining seats to private sleeper compartments. Popular routes include Paris to Toulouse, Nice, Rodez and Briançon.