Make the most of Milan. Photo / Tom Podmore; Unsplash

Destination of the week: Milan

Why you should go

While Milan is a fashionista’s dream destination, there’s much more to discover beneath its luxury exterior. Milan’s centuries-old cathedrals, lively piazzas and Renaissance masterpieces offer a profound journey into Italy’s rich history. It is home to an astounding collection of art, featuring works by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Caravaggio. And just when you think you’ve pinned down the city’s cuisine with “pizza and pasta”, Milan serves up dishes that redefine Italian flavours.

Milan Cathedral with Vittorio Emanuele II. Photo / 123rf

Top spots

At the very top of your Milan to-do list should be a visit to Italy’s largest Cathedral, Duomo di Milano. It’s a masterpiece of Gothic architecture adorned with thousands of statues and spires. The climb to the top is worth every step for panoramic city views. Just around the corner, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is perfect for those “lost in Milan” moments - leisurely strolls, people-watching, and a strong shot of espresso.

Have a “lost in Milan” moment with leisurely strolls, people-watching, and a strong shot of espresso. Photo / Julia Solonina; Unsplash

Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper is housed in the Santa Maria delle Grazie church in Milan. Tickets to see the painting are limited, so book in advance.

To explore the fashion capital at its well-dressed best, head to The Armani Museum for a collection of Giorgio Armani’s striking designs and interactive exhibits that explore the history of fashion.

Check out the amazing views from the Duomo di Milano. Photo / 123rf

Best eats

For an authentic dining experience, Brera District is your go-to. The Risotto alla Milanese is a classic dish made with saffron-infused rice, butter, and Parmesan cheese. It is often served with a hearty Osso Buco (slow-cooked beef shank). When it comes to dessert, Milan is home to some of the best gelato in Italy.

Be sure to try pistachio, stracciatella, and crema. Panettone is especially good during the festive season – a fluffy, dome-shaped cake interlaced with candied fruits and raisins. No Milanese nightlife is complete without an aperitivo. Join the locals at the Navigli District’s bars and sip on an Aperol Spritz or Milanese Negroni.

Aperol Spritz cocktails are a recommended adjunct to an aperitivo session of tasty Italian snacks. Photo / 123rf

