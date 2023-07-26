Eurail (Europe’s train service) is a great way to travel solo. Photo / Getty Images

David Killick explores the pros and pitfalls of travelling solo through Europe by train.

From big cities famous for their art and architecture to quaint country villages, from azure waters to lofty peaks to deep fjords, Europe packs a veritable punch when it comes to cramming a complete smorgasbord of travel experiences into a relatively compact space.

You can experience completely different cultures, languages, and menus, all within a few hundred kilometres. So, what is the best way to explore it all?

For many Kiwis, the first choice may well be by car. A road trip is undoubtedly the most popular way to travel in New Zealand, but here’s why that may not be such a smart idea in Europe, especially if you are travelling solo.

First, while SatNav and online maps are now ubiquitous, you will miss out on seeing the countryside as you concentrate on finding the route on your own without a helpful (or exasperated) fellow passenger as navigator. Rental cars can also be quite expensive – especially if you are travelling by yourself.

You will also have to get used to driving on the other side of the road, pay for petrol (which is often more expensive than here), use and pay for toll roads, and find and pay for parking spaces.

Travelling by yourself by train teaches you self-reliance and requires good navigation skills in crowded railway stations. Photo / David Killick

A coach tour is another option; however, in my opinion, travelling by train trumps both car and coach. Europe has a highly developed rail network that reaches just about everywhere, including most small villages. High-speed trains on some routes are faster than even the autobahn. There are also sleeper carriages, so you can save on overnight accommodation (although you’ll miss out on the scenery).

You can be as flexible as you wish – hop on and off wherever you like. Or you can book everything ahead.

If you are worried about the environment, train travel is hands down the most eco-friendly way to go (most lines are electric), and emits far less CO2 per passenger than a car and substantially less than taking a short-haul flight.

You also won’t need to worry about getting stuck in a traffic jam as main railways stations are located almost always in the city centre, so you can walk to your destination – or use handy public transport in the form of subway, tram, or bus.

Antwerp Central train station in Belgium. Photo / Patrick Robert Doyle; Unsplash

Because train carriages are spacious, you get up and walk around, use the bathroom and get a meal or drink in the dining car. Try that in a coach. You will arrive in your destination relaxed and unstressed, ready to explore a new destination at your leisure.

Travelling by yourself forces you to break out of your shell and meet fellow travellers. I have met an Italian police chief, a cruise ship entertainer, locals and many students. Sometimes, you can team up to find accommodation or do some sightseeing.

However, train travel is not without pitfalls, so here are a few you will want to be aware of.

First, make sure you choose the right rail pass, as you can’t change it later. The Eurail pass is available in various guises for non-European citizens, ranging from the original one-month all-Europe pass to several versions of the Europass, where you can opt to travel a given number of days within one month or two months, or limit your travel to just a few countries or a single country. Be aware that Switzerland has a high number of private railway lines that are not covered by Eurail, so you will need either a Swissrail Pass or to pay for an additional ticket. Eurail also offers discounts on excursions and other activities.

First and second-class passes are available. A plus with first class, apart from slightly more comfort, is that you are more likely to get a seat. Some routes can get crowded, especially at the peak of summer and during public holidays.

You will want to at least plan a rough itinerary, but rail strikes and disruptions do happen. Be prepared to be flexible if need be. Some countries, like Italy, require you to make a seat reservation but others don’t; you just step onboard. Do your homework first to avoid surprises.

Views from the train window while chugging across Europe. Photo / Getty Images

Good navigation skills and being safety-minded and security conscious at all times are mandatory prerequisites for solo travellers. Railway stations can be notorious for pickpockets. If you arrive after dark and the area looks dodgy, take a cab (be sure to ask the fare first).

You’ll need to get used to travelling light. Think carry-on light. I prefer a pack, although others prefer wheelies – but whatever you choose, you’ll need to walk to and from the train station. The old advice still holds true, especially when travelling solo: Take half as much luggage and twice as much money.

For a complete rundown on Eurail passes, head over to eurail.com