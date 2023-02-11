World Expeditions’ new Eco-Comfort Camp. Photo / World Expeditions

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Eco-camping

If you’re after beachfront glamping and all-day hiking with professional wilderness guides, look no further than World Expeditions’ new six-day walking adventure and Eco-Comfort Camp. Located on Tasmania’s Flinders Island, summit mountain peaks by day and stay overnight in safari-style tents and an eco-friendly campsite that’s big on solar power, reusable rainwater and compostable toilets. worldexpeditions.com

Inside a safari-style tent at World Expeditions’ new Eco-Comfort Camp. Photo / World Expeditions

Golden delicious

Get a taste of the Gold Coast in Auckland’s Grey Lynn on Thursday February 23 or Saturday February 25. Executive Chef Matt Jefferson from the GC’s casual fine dining restaurant Social Eating House & Bar will collaborate with Executive Chef Joe O’Connell from Auckland’s award-winning Ozone Coffee restaurant to create three mouth-watering courses. Paired with Gold Coast’s famous Granddad Jack’s Gin cocktails, take your taste buds on a tantalising journey across the Gold Coast. $99 per person. Purchase tickets from ozonecoffee.co.nz and ozonecoffee.co.nz/taste

Joe O’Connell (left) and Matt Jefferson. Photos / Supplied

Light it up

Experience a first-of-its-kind immersive light and sound show in Uluru with Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia. Launching in May, the Northern Territory’s latest must-do is part of the Wintjiri Wiru Sunset Dinner experience at Ayers Rock Resort. Once night falls, lasers, projections and more than 1000 drones will light up the Central Desert, depicting aspects of an ancient indigenous story of the Anangu people. ayersrockresort.com.au/wintjiri-wiru

After dinner, lighted drones dance above Uluru in Australia's Northern Territory. Photo / Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia

AS SEEN ON SCREEN

You watched: Not Even, on Prime and NEON

Go to: Wellington

Those who subscribe to Neon or SkyGo may have noticed a new Wellington-based TV show on screen. Not Even is a coming-of-age comedy that follows a group of 20-something Māori and Pasifika living in Wellington. Over six episodes, each 23-minute-long show features the group’s various antics as well as our ever-captivating capital.

The cast of Not Even, set in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A city well-known for its diverse cuisine, Wellington is a foodie’s sanctum. Wellingtonian and cast member, Rongopai Tickell - who plays Liz - can’t go past the Argentinian barbecue meats from El Matador, or you can find her having a glass of wine at Puffin, an easy-going speakeasy that executes shabby-chic like a pro. Gear up for a month of March festivals, including 121 Festival, Jim Beam Homegrown 2023 and CubaDupa. The latter takes over Cuba St, the city’s centre of cool, where you’ll also find vintage stores like Ziggurat Fashion Exchange and Heyday brewpub, housed in a former car-battery garage.

Not Even is available now on Neon and SkyGo.

CubaDupa Festival shimmies down Wellington's Cuba St. Photo / 123rf



