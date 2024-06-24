Treat your cruise buddy to a refreshing two-week cruise with this deal.

If you’re looking for a reason to treat yourself to a well-deserved trip, these deals could be just what you need to make it happen.

For travellers craving a luxury treat

A five-star getaway to Tropical North Queensland is a luxury on its own. But treating yourself to a five-night stay at the beautiful Crystalbrook Bailey with the family will spoil you rotten. The package includes a two-bedroom residence in one of Cairns’ luxury hotels, a wine, dine, and spa credit, a free Sunlover Reef Cruise, admission to Cairns Aquarium, and a complimentary My Queensland Experience Pass for the whole family (two adults and two children) from just $3199.

Book before June 30 for stays from now to March 31, 2025 at myqueensland.co.nz and call 0800 654 175 for more info.

Stay at one of Cairns' luxurious hotel.

For citylife lovers

Known for its iconic Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is one of Northern California’s most vibrant cultural centres, filled with sightseeing, shopping, and culinary journeys. If you find yourself wanting to explore its bustling (and steep!) streets, a four-night stay at the Taj Campton Place is a great idea. Guests are offered daily breakfast, a US$100 ($162) hotel credit, and a room upgrade, early check-in, and late check-out (subject to availability). Built over a century ago, the Taj Campton Place is a quintessential San Francisco landmark located near the finest shopping and dining spots at Union Square, and a short drive away from Fisherman’s Wharf and the striking Golden Gate Bridge.

Rooms are on sale for $1309 per person. Book before July 7 for stays between September 1-12, and September 21-October 31, 2024 at travel-associates.co.nz. Call 0800 951 655 for more info and inquiries.

An aerial view of the San Francisco cityscape at magic hour.

For avid cruisers

For avid cruisers like yourself, a 12-night cruise from New Zealand to Fiji and Samoa aboard the modern and luxurious Celebrity Edge is a no-brainer. Enjoy the best offerings from the award-winning cruise line, including luxurious rooms, 29 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges, exciting onboard activities and entertainment, and a tropical trip to the islands of Fiji and Samoa. Grab your cruise buddy to enjoy these amenities because this deal offers 75 per cent off the second guest’s fare.

Starting at $2679 per person, this deal is available until July 15 at flightcentre.co.nz and will depart in Auckland on February 7, 2025. Call 0800 427 555 for more info.

Dip in the pristine beaches of Fiji and Samoa. Photo / Tourism Fiji

For tourists looking for a tan

If you’re looking for a tropical holiday, House of Travel’s six-day Tahiti trip is the way to go. Stay at the pristine Te Moana Tahiti Resort before basking in the sun on the islands of French Polynesia. You’re sure to enjoy a well-deserved paradise escape with the hotel’s authentic Polynesian decor, large rooms equipped with full kitchen facilities, two bars, two restaurants, and a large swimming pool with idyllic views of the lagoon and the nearby island of Moorea. The five-night stay package starts at $2349 per person share twin and includes return Air New Zealand flights, continental breakfast daily, and a free cocktail voucher for two adults per stay.

Secure this deal before July 1, for trips from November 22-December 24, 2024, January 17-February 24, and March 10-April 2, 2025, by visiting hot.co.nz/te-moana or by calling 0800 713 715.

Bask in the sun on the islands of French Polynesia.

For those dreaming of a Mediterranean trip

Have you been saving for a hot Mediterranean getaway since forever? This 15-night adult-only fly, stay, and cruise package all around the Mediterranean will make those dreams a reality. The trip starts with a bonus two-night hotel stay to explore Barcelona, then continues on an 11-night Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona to Rome aboard the amazing Scarlet Lady by Virgin Voyages. Dine at Michelin Star-inspired venues, enjoy immersive and modern world-class entertainment, and exciting onboard activities. The crown of the trip is, of course, the excursions to Mediterranean destinations — from the pristine beaches of Palma de Mallorca, Toulon in southern France, fishing villages in La Spezia, Italy, and wrapping up the journey with a trip to the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill in Rome.

Grab this exclusive package from just $5990 per person before June 30 at mycruises.co.nz and sail November 3, 2025. Call 0800 110 179 for inquiries.

Cruise around the Mediterranean with this deal.

