Dust off your suitcase and dig out that bathing suit because, after what feels like a lifetime, Air Tahiti Nui is resuming direct flights to Auckland this month.

As dozens of tropical islands reopen it can be hard to decide where to go first but we have five reasons you might want to add Tahiti to your list.

Taste the French Polynesian fusion

Take France's reputation for incredible food, add Polynesian cooking methods and Tahiti's exotic, fresh ingredients and you may get an idea of what the kai is like around these islands.

Expect to see a lot of breadfruit, coconut, banana and taro, along with fresh fruit like papayas, mangos, watermelon and limes, and kaimoana like mahi mahi or parrot fish. Try the national dish, "poisson cru à la Tahitienne"; raw fish marinated in coconut milk and lime.

See the giants of the sea

Few things compare to seeing a pod of enormous humpback whales gliding through the ocean. In Tahiti, between June and October, you can do just that, as the gentle giants make their way to Polynesia to breed and give birth. Fortunately, this unforgettable experience is an ethical one too; French Polynesia has been declared a Marine Mammal Sanctuary, meaning there are strict regulations in place to protect and care for the whales. Hop aboard one of the sightseeing boats for a day of swimming, snorkelling and sightseeing.

Explore the underwater world

It would be remiss to visit Tahiti without taking advantage of its unbelievably blue, clear waters with a snorkel or dive trip. From dolphins and sharks to coral reefs and sea turtles, there are countless different snorkel experiences to choose from, depending on where you swim and what you want to see. Those keen to dive may need to plan a little in advance (of Tahiti's 112 islands and atolls, only 11 have dive centres), but it's well worth the effort to explore eerie shipwrecks, high-speed drifts, and massive shoals of fish.

Stay in a luxurious bungalow

Say Tahiti and your mind will no doubt go to the iconic wooden bungalows that stretch out across the azure waters in Bora Bora. They may not be the cheapest accommodation on the island but with the ability to leap from your bedroom into the warm ocean, watch fish swim beneath glass panels during a morning coffee or enjoy the sunset from your bed, it really is worth every cent.

Go chasing waterfalls

The oceans and reefs may be iconic but don't miss out on Tahiti's incredible forest hikes and hidden waterfalls.

Just like Aotearoa, the small islands are full of deep valleys, volcanic peaks and dozens of walking tracks, all covered with lush ferns. Reaching many of the secluded waterfalls, like the famous Les Trois Cascades (the Three Waterfalls) may require a sweaty hike to reach, but you'll be rewarded with a chance to cool off at the natural pools below. Or, check out Faarumai Waterfall, which is just a three-minute walk from the car park.

An overwater bungalow is the best way to stay in Tahiti. Photo / Supplied

CHECKLIST: TAHITI

GETTING THERE

Air Tahiti Nui will fly a weekly direct service from Auckland to Papeete from May 5, increasing to three flights per week during the high season, July 3 to August 9, with seasonal adjustments after that. airtahitinui.com/nz-en

COVID REGULATIONS

Leisure travellers to Tahiti must be fully vaccinated (including a booster if your second vaccine was more than nine months ago). You will also need:

- A negative PCR test (72 hours before departure) or supervised RAT test (within 48 hours before departure).

- Sworn statement declaration to abide by healthcare measures while in French Polynesia.

- Proof of your vaccination status

DETAILS

For more things to see and do, go to tahititourisme.nz/en-nz