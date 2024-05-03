Mother’s Day 2024: 20 Best NZ gift ideas for her

Forget the sheep on the sweater, folks. We’re venturing beyond the kitsch for this Kiwi gift guide. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a certain charm to a fluffy sheep keychain, but let’s be honest, it’ll end up gathering dust in the back of a drawer. Here in New Zealand, the land of rugged coastlines and heart-stopping bungee jumps, the women you’ll meet are likely to be a bit more adventurous – and their taste in gifts should reflect that.

This guide will navigate you through the gifting minefield, from the tried-and-true (a nice jewellery box is always appreciated) to the downright delightful (picture a silk pillowcase that feels like sleeping on a cloud). We’ll cover the cosy classics, like a pair of Ugg boots that practically hug your feet, all the way to the luscious and luxe – silk pyjamas. And if they’re at the point where they’d rather skip the tangible gifts and go for something fun, we’ll run you through the idea of hotel stays and activities to do. So, ditch the predictable presents and get ready to unearth gifts that are as unique and unforgettable.

Best gift ideas for her

If white sneakers aren’t her thing, these water-resistant Chestnut Ugg boots in buttery-soft suede are a cosy and practical gift alternative that everyone loves.

La Mer’s The Eye Balm Intense 15ml promises a luxurious spa-like experience for tired eyes.

Homelife’s Silk Gift Set White pampers her with a touch of luxury, promoting healthy hair, skin, and a good night’s sleep.

The KOO Elite Weighted Blanket in Charcoal offers a comforting hug to promote relaxation and deeper sleep.

Unleash her creativity and inner artist with the Mindful Creations Melting Kit Multicoloured, perfect for a fun and colourful crafting adventure.

The soft, brushed flannelette fabric promises nights of cosy warmth, perfect for chilly New Zealand evenings. But the real star is the unexpected silver hue – a unique and elegant choice that adds a touch of glamour to the bedroom.

She deserves a spa-worthy experience at home, and the Sheraton Luxury Maison Soho 5 Piece Towel Pack in Charcoal delivers just that. This isn’t your average set of bath towels. The bath towels themselves are a dreamy 550 GSM, crafted from ultra-soft cotton with a fine ribbed texture that’s kind to the skin and gets even softer with every wash.

A stylish box keeps her earrings, bracelets, and rings untangled and on display. Drawers, compartments, and side doors for necklaces (goodbye, morning detangling!) make it a haven for her favourite pieces.

Inspire her to conquer her hydration goals with the fun and functional Motivational Water Bottle in Pink & Blue! Forget the constant refills – this giant holds a whopping 3.8 litres, keeping you on track to hit her daily water intake and ditch those pesky non reusable plastic bottles.

These lush and super soft silk pyjamas are the ultimate nighttime luxury for any Mum. This particular style comes in navy, black or a pearl-coloured shade of white whilst other brands offer printed sets or short sleeve options.

Gift experiences: The perfect present for every occasion

Ditch the dust collectors and gift an adventure, a concert or an exhibition.

Have you overheard her talking to friends about wanting to live on the edge more, or a hunger for adventure? How about a glass-bottom boat tour over New Zealand’s stunning Marine Reserve? Imagine crystal-clear water teeming with life, with exotic fish brushing against the glass. It’s a sight that will leave anyone speechless.

Looking for something more intellectual? Score tickets to a Banksy exhibit. Even if you don’t see eye-to-eye with his messages, there’s no denying he’s an art icon. Your special someone can ponder his social commentary while enjoying the exhibit – and maybe even snag that perfect Instagram shot.

Romancing someone special? Ditch the tired box of chocolates and think outside the heart-shaped box. Picture a candlelit concert serenaded by a fantastic David Bowie tribute act. Close your eyes and let the music transport you both. Or maybe they’d prefer a night filled with classic Queen anthems? Perhaps an old-school jazz night with smooth vocals and a sultry saxophone?

The key here is creating shared moments, sparking conversations, and forging memories that’ll truly last. So this year may be the year you ditch the dust collectors and gift an adventure, a concert, an exhibition – anything that gets them off the couch and exploring the world. Trust me, that fruitcake can wait another year.

Check out FeverUp who offer tickets to unbelievable experiences across all of New Zealand. And even if you’re not sure, they’ll give you tons of inspiration!

The gift of relaxation: Hotel break getaways

A hotel stay offers a chance to reconnect with herself.

Juggling work, family, and everything else life throws your way can be exhausting. Sometimes, a woman just needs a chance to hit pause and recharge. This year, ditch the predictable gifts and give her the gift of escape – a luxurious hotel stay.

Imagine waking up to a serene view, indulging in a leisurely breakfast without the morning rush, and spending the day exploring a new city or simply unwinding by the pool. A hotel stay offers a chance to reconnect with herself, whether it’s wandering through art galleries in Wellington or soaking up the stunning scenery of Queenstown.

The key is to find a hotel that caters to her interests. Does she crave a vibrant city experience? Look for a boutique hotel in the heart of Auckland’s Ponsonby district. Is she yearning for a more relaxing escape? Consider a luxurious retreat nestled amidst the vineyards of Hawke’s Bay.

To help you choose the perfect spot, we’ve put together guides to the best hotels in Auckland and Wellington. These guides offer a range of options, from waterfront stunners to charming heritage buildings.

Thing to do in New Zealand for her special occasion

The real magic happens when she steps outside and explores.

A hotel stay is just the beginning. The real magic happens when she steps outside and explores. Whether she’s craving heart-pounding thrills or a taste of local culture, there’s something for everyone.

For the adrenaline junkie, Queenstown is Disneyland. Bungee jumping off a bridge? Check. Heart-stopping jet boat rides? Absolutely. Skydiving with panoramic views of snow-capped mountains? You bet.

But Queenstown isn’t just about extreme adventures. She can explore charming Arrowtown, a historic gold mining town with a vibrant cafe scene. Or, take a scenic gondola ride to the top of Bob’s Peak for breathtaking views of Lake Wakatipu and the surrounding mountains. For a touch of luxury, soak in the mineral pools at the Onsen Hot Pools, overlooking the Shotover River.

Wellington is a city that buzzes with creativity. She can wander through the Te Papa National Museum, explore the Zealandia Wildlife Sanctuary, or catch a show at the iconic St James Theatre.

Wellington is also a haven for foodies. Sample fresh seafood at the waterfront restaurants, indulge in craft beers at a local brewery, or savour a world-class meal at one of the city’s many acclaimed restaurants.

Planning made easy

To help navigate the endless possibilities, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our guides:

With the perfect hotel and a plan in place, all that’s left is to hit ‘book’ and watch the stress melt away.

Commonly asked questions on gifting

When is Mother’s Day?

In the United States, Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in May. This year 2024, it falls on Sunday, May 12th.

Should I get her an experience or a physical gift?

This depends entirely on your mom and what she would enjoy most! Here’s a breakdown to help you decide:

Here are some additional ideas to consider:

Combine the two! Give your mom a spa day gift certificate along with a new robe, or concert tickets with a gift card to her favourite restaurant for dinner before the show.

Think about her hobbies. Does she love gardening? Get her a new set of gardening tools or a subscription to a plant delivery service. Is she into reading? Give her a new book by her favourite author or a subscription to an e-reader service.

No matter what you choose, make sure the gift reflects your love and appreciation for your mom. Write her a heartfelt card or create a personalised photo album. Most importantly, choose a gift that comes from the heart and shows your mom how much you care.

