Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett wants to take over as New Zealand Kiwis coach. Photo / Photosport

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett wants to take over as New Zealand Kiwis coach. Photo / Photosport

Renowned rugby league coach Wayne Bennett has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the position of New Zealand Kiwis coach, intensifying the competition with Australian rival Mal Meninga.

The Courier Mail reports that Bennett, currently at the helm of the Dolphins, has shifted his preliminary interest into a formal application with the New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL).

NZRL chief executive Greg Peters confirmed to Newstalk ZB that Bennett had applied for the role but wouldn’t comment further.

However, the Courier Mail reported Bennett would be short-listed for a formal interview to finalise Michael Maguire’s successor by the end of February. This sets the stage for a potentially fiery clash between Bennett and Meninga at the 2026 World Cup, almost a decade after their memorable duel for the Australia job in 2016, where Meninga emerged victorious.

Following the Kangaroos’ 30-0 defeat to New Zealand in the Pacific Championships final in November, Bennett is ready to bring his expertise to the Kiwi team.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

In an interview with News Corp, Bennett expressed his interest, stating, he was waiting for the NZRL to come back to him.

“This doesn’t mean I’ve got the job, there will be other applicants, but the point is I have expressed interest, the NZRL know that and they have a process going on, so I’m sure they will get back to me at some stage.

“I am waiting to see where it goes. I have been in contact with a guy to make it known I’m keen on the Kiwi job and let’s see what happens.

“I love a challenge.”

The 74-year-old, set to step down as the Dolphins’ head coach at the end of the season, sees the timing of the international program as ideal. Taking charge of the Kiwis would offer Bennett job security for at least two more years leading into the 2026 World Cup.

Bennett served as a chief advisor for the Kiwis during their 2008 World Cup victory over Australia.

NZRL boss Peters told News Corp the decision-making process is expected to conclude by the end of February, providing ample time before the Kiwis’ next scheduled play in October.

“We are certainly interested in talking to Wayne, as well as a number of other candidates who have put their name down through the advertised process we ran.

“We have to finalise that in the next few weeks we hope.

“I haven’t spoken to Wayne personally, yet. We’re in the application process and we’re going through an interview panel stage shortly.

“But we certainly know Wayne’s interest in the organisation so we’re looking forward to talking to him.

“We think the New Zealand job is a prestigious gig in football and with the success we’ve had in recent times, we need to build on that, so it’s critical for us to get the right person to take us to the next level and ultimately a World Cup in 2026.

“We’ll look at a number of candidates before we make a final decision.

“I would like to conclude it by the end of February. We have the luxury of time because we don’t play until October. We are conscious of getting our coach in place before we get too deep into the NRL season.”

New Zealand players celebrate during the 2023 Pacific Championships Cup Grand Final. Photo / Photosport

Bennett, who has strong connections with Kiwi players at the Dolphins, expressed his genuine care for international football.

“I have great affection for the Kiwis, I coach several of their guys at the Dolphins,” Bennett told News Corp.

“I genuinely care about international football. I’ve helped the Kiwis before, I’ve coached England and Australia and I’ve done it all because I care about international football and making a contribution to it.

“Nothing has changed for me.

“It’s possible to do the Dolphins and Kiwi jobs because of the time frames, but it all depends on whether the NZRL want me, we’ll wait and see.”