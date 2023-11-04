Kiwis v Kangaroos: Live updates from the final of the Pacific Championships

James Fisher-Harris will captain the Kiwis in the Pacific Championships final. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action as the Kiwis take on the Kangaroos in the final of the Pacific Championships in Hamilton.

The Kiwis suffered a 36-18 loss to the Kangaroos last Saturday after impressing in a big win over Samoa the previous weekend.

The Kangaroos have now won all 12 test matches played in Australia since Mal Meninga took the helm but they will face a hostile reception from the fans at Waikato’s FMG Stadium and also from a fired-up Kiwi forward pack seeking redemption.

Both sides are set to be at full strength for the decider in the final match of another long and testing season for the game’s superstars.