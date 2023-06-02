Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors v Redcliffe Dolphins: Wayne Bennett continues to confound expectations in NRL

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Coach Wayne Bennett is guiding the Dolphins through the first season. Photo / Getty Images

Coach Wayne Bennett is guiding the Dolphins through the first season. Photo / Getty Images

When Wayne Bennett first visited New Zealand in a rugby league capacity, Keith Holyoake was Prime Minister and decimal currency had only been in place for four years.

It was 1971, and Bennett – a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport