Wayde Egan will be a Warrior until at least the end of the 2027 season. Photo / Photosport

Wayde Egan will be a Warrior until at least the end of the 2027 season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have rewarded a standout performer and secured the immediate future of a key position.

Hooker Wayde Egan will remain with the Warriors until the end of the 2027 NRL season after signing a two-year contract extension.

The club moved early to secure the 27-year-old, who had been extended to the end of 2025 only last July.

The Lithgow-born Egan was a standout in 2023, earning a nomination as one of the three finalists for the Dally M hooker of the year award alongside Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers) and Harry Grant (Melbourne).

He started this season in similar vein with a series of performances which saw him singled out as a contender for this year’s New South Wales State of Origin side.

“Wayde has shown his class consistently as one of the best hookers in the game,” said Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He is thriving in the environment we have here and he’s passionate about the club. We’re thrilled to have him with us long term.”

Egan is in line to play his 100th match for the Warriors this season, boosting his tally to 88 in Sunday’s clash against the Sydney Roosters.

“Wayde is vital to us as an elite hooker – one of the smartest around – and as a leader on and off the field,” said Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He loves it here and we love having him. We’ve got a style of play we put around him so he can show his talent. He’s exceptional and a player I’d like to see at our club for many years to come.”

Egan, who now has a total of 117 NRL appearances, joined the Warriors for the 2020 season after 29 appearances for the Penrith Panthers in 2018 and 2019.

His first 50 games for the Warriors were all played in Australia while the team was based there during the Covid pandemic. His first experience playing at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart was the 2022 clash against the Wests Tigers.

As well as showcasing his deft skills around the ruck, Egan is a defensive workhorse in the middle of the field averaging more than 40 tackles a game so far this season including 50 against both the Titans and the Knights in rounds eight and nine while he made 58 in the golden point draw with Manly Warringah.



