Shaun Johnson is the most irreplaceable player at the Warriors.

He’s the one player they just can’t do without, given almost their entire structure is built around the veteran halfback. There is even an argument - that is not too farfetched - that Johnson is the hardest squad member to replace across the entire NRL.

There is no one, not Nathan Cleary at the Panthers, not Adam Reynolds at the Broncos, not Harry Grant at the Storm, not Nicho Hynes at the Sharks or Kalyn Ponga at the Knights, that means as much to their team as Johnson does to the Warriors.

That’s not because they are a one-man team. Far from it. In good times they are a strong collective unit - as seen in 2023 - and have numerous important individuals. But Johnson is the key. He has the instruction manual for the attack and is best placed to deliver the blueprint, with his range of passing and vision.

He can be a gamebreaker from close range with his footwork and is the most dominant kicker in the NRL. Johnson reeled off more kicking metres than anyone else last season and has been heading that way again. He has topped 600 metres on five occasions this season and is averaging more than 550 a match.

Luke Metcalf had a total of 160 metres across four games before his injury while Te Maire Martin is averaging 30 kicking metres per match. And unlike other teams, the Warriors don’t have regular kicking options from fullback or dummy half.

It’s also about the maturity of the Warriors squad. Take pivotal spine figures out of the Storm, Panthers and Sharks and they can adjust quickly, with their core of senior experience built up over many seasons. Despite their achievements last year, the Warriors are a new group, who don’t have the miles on the clock as a unit.

And this roster are not used to being without Johnson, who played 25 of 27 matches last season. He was rested for the final-round trip to face the Dolphins, when their top-four place was already secured, before missing the first finals match in Penrith with a calf injury. That was it.

Given that knowledge, it’s hard to understand what unfolded in Sunday’s ugly 38-18 defeat to the Roosters. Despite struggling with an apparent pectoral issue for much of the first half, Johnson came back out after the break, getting through 27 minutes before finally being withdrawn. It felt like an unnecessary risk.

Johnson had first grimaced after an early kick - like something had been strained - then any damage was accentuated by Luke Keary’s nasty chicken wing tackle in the 25th minute, as his arm was wrenched backwards (Keary escaped any on-field sanction and has since been hit with a paltry fine of A$1800 (almost $2000).

After the match, coach Andrew Webster explained that Johnson wanted to play on, after a “tough conversation” at halftime. Johnson is a strong competitor and an intensely proud club man but that decision should have been taken out of his hands. Already down 22-0 against a rampant Roosters team, there wasn’t anything to gain and so much to lose.

While the Warriors wait on scans for the definite picture, it’s hard to imagine Johnson will play any part this Sunday against Penrith, or for the visit of the Dolphins the following week. After that is their first bye, before the trip to Townsville to play the Cowboys on June 8.

The pending return of Chanel Harris-Tavita will be crucial, sidelined since round seven with a calf injury. Webster said the 25-year-old could be back this Sunday but indicated the next week was more likely and the Warriors won’t take any chances, given their halves stocks are already limited by Metcalf’s broken leg.

