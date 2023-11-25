Just a month after leading the Kiwis to a 30-0 win over Australia, coach Michael Maguire has had to leave his post in order to coach the new South Wales State of Origin team. He speaks with Michael Burgess about his disappointment in the situation.

When the call came, Michael Maguire admits there was a range of emotions.

While there was pride in what had been accomplished as Kiwis coach, there was also surprise and disappointment, that he wouldn’t be given the chance to continue on his terms.

On Friday afternoon, New Zealand Rugby League confirmed that Maguire’s tenure was over, with the NZRL board unwilling to allow him to take on the New South Wales State of Origin role and retain his national position.

It’s a move that will divide the league community, especially in the wake of the remarkable 30-0 win over Australia three weeks ago - one of the most significant results in Kiwis history. The team had reached a new peak under Maguire – but now it feels like six years of work is over.

”I did not see this coming,” Maguire told the Herald. “I thought maybe they would query [the NSW role] but I never thought it would get to this. But the last thing I want to do is go out kicking and screaming. I don’t want to be negative; I just have to move on. Working in the international space is unreal. I loved it. But I’ll step away from that now.”

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire. Photo / Photosport

On Wednesday morning, Maguire presented to the full NZRL board. The meeting was “very positive, as you would expect after that campaign” as they reflected on the year and the progress that had been made.

Maguire then left to fly back to Sydney while the board continued their discussions. They confirmed their position – though the Herald understands it wasn’t a unanimous view – before Maguire was informed later that night.

The last few days had been tough. “It’s been emotional, I won’t lie,” said Maguire, and he remained adamant that he could have done both roles concurrently, as well as winding back his assistant coach work at the Raiders.

“I tried to explain where I was felt I was able to do both roles and I respect their opinion,” said Maguire. “I feel they are two separate competitions but we landed where we are now and I have to respect that.”

Maguire didn’t want to give up the Kiwis role but also couldn’t turn down the State of Origin chance.

”I didn’t want to walk away,” said Maguire. “But I’m a coach that wants to keep pushing hard and coaching at the highest of levels. It is hard but the decision [is about] trying to take my coaching to higher levels and new levels and I was fortunate that I had this opportunity. That is part of it. I go after big moments in big games, just like the players. Those opportunities don’t come around very often. Sometimes as a player when you get selected you might have one game in you, you might have 10.”

Michael Maguire embraces captain James Fisher-Harris after winning the Pacific Championships Cup Grand Final. Photo / Andrew Cornaga www.photosport.nz

Maguire has spoken to most of his squad, who were supportive.

”They understand,” said Maguire. “They compete to be at the highest level, just like me as a coach. They appreciate what we all go after.”

The 49-year-old will always have immense pride, especially considering the parlous state of the Kiwis after the 2017 World Cup. He helped to rebuild the belief and the mana in the jersey, culminating in some wonderful matches.

”I can look at where they were, to where they are now,” said Maguire. “I am very proud to see where the players have taken that jersey. Over the six years, I’ve had some of the best moments of my coaching career. To see the evolution of the team, that they now believe and understand that they can win those big games is something I hold very special with my players.”

New Zealand players celebrate during the 2023 Pacific Championships Cup Grand Final. Photo / Andrew Cornaga www.photosport.nz

There have been plenty of memorable nights. The first-up win over the Kangaroos in 2018, the series victory over Great Britain (2019), and two mid-year triumphs over Tonga - “The noise and the emotion in those games was amazing”, he recalled.

The apex was that magical Hamilton afternoon, when a reshaped Kiwis team, without several front liners, inflicted Australia’s biggest-ever test defeat. It was a staggering performance, considering they had rookies on the bench, a hooker picked from reserve grade, and another No. 9 (Kieran Foran) who had never played dummy half across his long NRL career.

”That moment to have with the players, on the field, after beating Australia, that’s up there with the best moments I’ve had in rugby league,” said Maguire. “To be able to see the joy of the players, that was a special time. You could see in the stands; the people didn’t want to leave. There were kids running around the stadium, to come and do the haka in front of the boys.”

”And to be able to see someone like James Fisher-Harris go from being one of the younger ones and very quiet to being able to lead the way he did, those are moments that live with you.”

Maguire will take a break with his family now, before refocusing on 2024. And – as improbable as it might seem at the moment – he hopes to get the chance to coach the Kiwis again.

”I would like to think that one day they might knock on my door again and I have another crack at a World Cup,” said Maguire. “It’s a dream of mine, it hurts that we didn’t do it last year. It’s about taking that jersey to a special place. They have been able to do that and my time is up now. I’m sure it will continue, though.”