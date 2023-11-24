Michael Maguire led the Kiwis to the Pacific Championship title in October. Photo / Photosport

Less than a month after leading the Kiwis to a famous 30-0 win over Australia, coach Michael Maguire has stepped away from his role.

The move comes as Maguire has been heavily linked to taking the reins with the New South Wales Blues for next year’s State of Origin series, and after discussions about whether or not he could carry out that role as well as his position with the Kiwis, a resolution was met today with New Zealand Rugby League confirming his departure.

“The mana, history and whakapapa associated with the Black and White jersey mean any role in and around the Kiwi team is the ultimate privilege. Michael’s dedication to the role and players has seen him achieve incredible things over the last six years,” NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said.

“Michael is the ultimate professional and has connected deeply with the NZRL whānau and playing group. We wish him nothing but success in his next career step.”

Maguire’s stocks have never been higher in the Kiwis’ role, off the back of the unprecedented 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos last Saturday, one of the most impressive performances in New Zealand league history.

It was even more remarkable given the number of players unavailable to Maguire, from specialist hookers Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King, to halfback Shaun Johnson, prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and dynamic Penrith middle forward Scott Sorensen.

It showed once again Maguire’s capabilities, as well as the levels of belief and accountability he has built within the New Zealand environment.

Maguire has been in the Kiwis’ role since 2018, overseeing 19 tests, for 13 wins, including a 2-3 record against the Kangaroos.

Despite the Covid pandemic, which meant the Kiwis didn’t play for more than two years, Maguire has revitalised the team and the layers below.

He has built remarkable depth, ushering in a new generation of players over the past two years. Maguire has also restored pride in the jersey after the difficult 2017 World Cup campaign, which ended with the miserable 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Fiji in Wellington.



