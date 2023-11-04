Ronaldo Mulitalo goes over against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Over the last couple of years, Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has been promising a special performance from his team.

On Saturday they delivered in a big way with an astonishing 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos.

It won’t erase the pain of last year’s narrow World Cup semifinal defeat to Australia, but it was a big statement for the future.

The emotion was palpable after the match, as players celebrated with family and friends, while there seemed to be impromptu hakas happening in each corner of Waikato Stadium.

Though an unusual setting, this was a red letter day for New Zealand league. It was their biggest victory margin over the Kangaroos – across 139 trans-Tasman tests dating back to 1908 – and only their third win since 2015.

It was also Australia’s heaviest test loss, across more than 400 internationals.

“You never think a test match is going to be 30-0 but there is something special in this group, which I have always believed and they were able to bring it out [on Saturday],” said coach Michael Maguire. “Right from the start of the camp, we felt pretty good coming in and naming Fish as captain, he has been exceptional. The way the group has come together showed [out there], especially the way they defended.”

“It means a lot. There was a feeling in the changing room last year [at the World Cup] that I never want again and the players felt the same. We went through a bit of adversity together and to come out the other side, I’m really proud of them.”

The Kiwis celebrate Griffin Neame's try in their thrashing of Australia. Photo / Photosport

On Saturday there was something in the air from the first hit up, as captain James Fisher-Harris sent Reuben Cotter flying backwards. That set the tone and the Kiwis never really relented, with an intense physicality backed up by some superb work with the ball. The Kangaroos were off their game – with numerous mistakes - but that was often the product of pressure.

“We made heaps of errors but I feel like that’s a reflection of how New Zealand played,” said Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga. “We had a lot of difficulty trying to put their big men on the ground and had a lot of offloads against us which takes it out of you.”

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was a deserved man of the match – with Maguire revealing he played with a broken rib – but there were standouts everywhere.

“This group is special,” said James Fisher-Harris. “We have a new group and have been sacrificing since day one, putting in the work. It’s a short campaign but we had that belief. It just meant more to us and we showed that.”