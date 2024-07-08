The All Blacks starters - with Blues powerhouse Patrick Tuipulotu a notable exception - lacked punch with the ball, leaving their backs on the back foot.

The notable underperformer - particularly when stacked up against his reputation - was Ardie Savea, who was a shadow of the player named best in the world last year.

Japan’s rugby riches may be helping keep Kiwi players in this part of the world, with some All Blacks getting preferential treatment via sabbaticals.

But scrutinising the match tape revealed Savea’s startling lack of impact in the first test after he jetted in from Kobe Steelers.

Even his shining moment was a moot point of sorts, as he stole Sevu Reece’s thunder for a try when the wing was perfectly placed to do the job anyway.

Apart from that, Savea had a couple of very good turnover moments and there were a few cleanouts etc.

But he lost the ball twice early in the test, made just a handful of low-impact runs, lost a front-of-the-lineout reception, didn’t figure with any strong defence that I could spot, and spent a lot of the game shovelling passes along.

Ardie Savea could have made an easy pass for Sevu Reece to score, writes Chris Rattue. Photo / Photosport

It was odd that he made no runs at all from the back of a dominant scrum, although that may simply be a modern tactic.

The All Blacks were underprepared for such a big test, which makes judgements tricky.

Samipeni Finau tried to get them on the front foot with fringe runs but it was replacement hooker Asafo Aumua whose intent stood out with a late-game reminder about the sort of aggression the All Blacks need. (The name Ethan Blackadder certainly sprung to mind as a remedy).

Are some players becoming protected species under the sabbatical system?

Savea is close to 31, which is not over the hill, but he is heading into an age zone where questions will be asked.

The All Blacks would not have got away with a performance like that from their star No 8 against Ireland or South Africa.

They desperately need Savea’s explosive power, the head-turning facet of his game that has made him a fan favourite.

Or to put it another way - Sam Cane got into trouble with the public for doing a lot more. Image and public perception are a funny business.

Eden Park this Saturday will be a test, of Savea and the Japan wage top-up business.

WINNER: Scott Robertson… Scott Barrett

The new All Blacks coach got off to a low-flying start…but a win is a win. The luck was with Robertson as England blew a royal chance for just their third win in this country.

With much better preparation, the public will be expecting a vastly different performance at Eden Park.

This looks like a very good English side although it’s hard to know what they can do about a terrible scrum.

Captain Scott Barrett will also be relieved to have got off to a winning start - he showed admirable honesty about the late refereeing decision that ended the game with a penalty to the home side.

Scott Barrett attempts to evade a tackle against England. Photo / Photosport

WINNER: George Furbank

There were a few outstanding displays from the English, particularly their locks. But the surprise hit was fullback George Furbank. It’s great to see a genuine No 15, rather than the hybrid playmakers favoured in many quarters.

WINNER: Lulu Sun…and the ASB Classic

The new Kiwi tennis star has been a minor Wimbledon sensation, progressing to the quarterfinals. The scalps have included British favourite Emma Raducanu.

The “overwhelming” support Sun received at the Auckland tournament this year was vital when she switched allegiance to New Zealand, having represented Switzerland, where she grew up.

Sun, who was born in Te Anau, is the best thing to happen to New Zealand tennis for a very long time.

For those of a certain age, it was lovely to read that her tennis education included watching Steffi Graf playing Martina Navritalova on YouTube.

Lulu Sun reacts after beating Emma Raducanu in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

LOSER: The Warriors…and the bad news piles up

Yes, they were cruelly hit by injuries and performed gallantly in a golden point NRL loss to the Bulldogs.

But their season is falling apart, and Chanel Harris-Tavita blew two very tempting field goal opportunities to win the latest game in Sydney.

Added to that, Mitch Barnett - who is having a brilliant season - has been called into the New South Wales lineup for the third State of Origin game to be played just two days before the Warriors face Ricky Stuart’s notoriously tough Raiders in Canberra.

WINNERS: England’s penalty takers… and this one in particular

Once mocked for their horror run in penalty shootouts, England scored five out of five to beat Switzerland in their Europe 2024 quarterfinal. The scorers included Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has a bizarre technique in which he doesn’t look at the ball.

Toney’s club manager Thomas Frank rates Toney the best penalty exponent in world football.

The patience shown by the England penalty takers is being described as the secret to their success.

Toney is said to practice from 13 yards, rather than the regulation 12-yard spot.

English forward Ivan Toney's penalty technique is far from conventional. Photo / Getty Images

WINNER: Lewis Hamilton

The British F1 superstar grabbed his first win in nearly three years, at his home GP at Silverstone.

Even Hamilton had thought, with good reason, that his trips to the top of the podium were over.

He extended his F1 record to 104 wins, and became the first driver to taste victory in 16 different seasons.