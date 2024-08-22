Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Chiefs

NZ Herald
Scott Robertson speaks to the media

The Chiefs’ mission to go one better than their runner-up finish to this year’s Super Rugby campaign has received an early boost.

All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter will make his Super Rugby debut in a Chiefs jersey, after signing with the franchise on a two-year deal from 2025.

The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee was selected for his first Olympics this year, reaching the quarter-finals with the All Black Sevens in Paris after claiming bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Carter also previously represented New Zealand in U20s and the New Zealand Barbarians.

Now back home, he has begun his transition back to the 15-a-side code, getting his fifth NPC season under way with Bay of Plenty last weekend. He played five matches in the 2023 season, starting all five and scoring five tries.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Carter’s positional versatility was a compelling factor in acquiring his services.

“Leroy has always been a player of immense talent, showcased in recent seasons with the All Black Sevens team and Bay of Plenty.

“We love his competitive edge, abrasive style, and that he is a legitimate hybrid player – comfortable on both the wing or at halfback. We can’t wait for him to get amongst it in Chiefs colours.”

Born and raised in Tauranga and attending Tauranga Boys’ College, Carter picked up the player of the tournament award at the 2017 Condor Sevens. The 25-year-old said he grew up strongly connected to the Chiefs region and that he was grateful for the opportunities afforded by the All Blacks Sevens environment.

“It’s hard leaving a team like the All Blacks Sevens. It’s a team that I’m grateful for as they have done so much for me, but I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“The Chiefs have been a team I have always wanted to play for since I was a young kid so it’s an exciting time for me. I can’t wait to get in and work.”

Carter will assemble with the Chiefs later this year after the NPC season.


