The Chiefs’ mission to go one better than their runner-up finish to this year’s Super Rugby campaign has received an early boost.

All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter will make his Super Rugby debut in a Chiefs jersey, after signing with the franchise on a two-year deal from 2025.

The 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee was selected for his first Olympics this year, reaching the quarter-finals with the All Black Sevens in Paris after claiming bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Carter also previously represented New Zealand in U20s and the New Zealand Barbarians.

Now back home, he has begun his transition back to the 15-a-side code, getting his fifth NPC season under way with Bay of Plenty last weekend. He played five matches in the 2023 season, starting all five and scoring five tries.