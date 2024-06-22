The Blues and Chiefs have confirmed their line-ups for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific final, with both teams making significant changes due to injuries.

In a major boost for the Blues, captain Patrick Tuipulotu has recovered from an MCL injury and will return for the decider. Tuipulotu suffered the injury in the quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, and it was initially thought that he would be out until the start of the Test season.

On the other hand, the Chiefs will be without All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who sustained a leg injury in the semi-final against the Hurricanes. Taukei’aho had to be substituted in the 20th minute, and his absence will be a blow to the Chiefs’ pack. Tyrone Thompson will make his first start of the year in Taukei’aho’s absence.

Listen to the live coverage



