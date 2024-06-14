Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal between the Blues and the Brumbies.





Preview

It’s that time again, for another round of Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

Promising a change with the absence of the once-perennial powerhouses, the Crusaders – for the first time in eight seasons – the competition is guaranteed a fresh winner.

The Hurricanes and Chiefs will go head-to-head in Wellington on Saturday.

But first up, Eden Park will play host to the Blues and the last-standing Australian team, the Brumbies.

When and where:

Friday, June 14 at 7.05pm. Eden Park, Auckland.

Head-to-head stats:

The Blues have won four of their last five meetings with the Brumbies dating back to May 2021.

Their most recent encounter was in April this year of the regular season, when the Auckland franchise cruised to a 46-7 win.

The Canberra franchise head into the clash off the back of five straight wins. The Blues have won four and lost one in their last five games.

Starting line-ups:

The Blues have made just one injury-enforced change to their squad as they prepare to welcome the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday night.

With skipper Patrick Tuipulotu suffering a knee injury in last week’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, Sam Darry will start alongside Josh Beehre at lock.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu leaves the field with an injury. Photo / Photosport

On the bench, James Thompson maintains his role as locking cover after being a late replacement in that role for Cameron Suafoa last weekend. With Tuipulotu out, Dalton Papali’i takes over as captain.

The Blues’ starting XV

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Sam Darry

5. Josh Beehre

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. James Thompson

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Brumbies’ starting XV

1. James Slipper

2. Billy Pollard

3. Allan Alaalatoa (c)

4. Darcy Swain

5. Tom Hooper

6. Rob Valetini

7. Rory Scott

8. Charlie Cale

9. Ryan Lonergan

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Corey Toole

12. Tamati Tua

13. Len Ikitau

14. Andy Muirhead

1. Tom Wright

The Brumbies celebrate Corey Toole's try against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Reserves

16. Liam Bowron

17. Rhys van Nek

18. Sosefo Kautai

19. Nick Frost

20. Jahrome Brown

21. Luke Reimer

22. Harrison Goddard

23. Ollie Sapsford

The odds:

The TAB has the Blues paying $1.20 to win and the Brumbies $4.00.

NZME journalist predictions:

Cameron McMillian: Blues 1-12

Elliott Smith: Blues 1-12

Liam Napier: Blues 1-12

Luke Kirkness: Blues 1-12

Chris Rattue: Blues 1-12

Bonnie Jansen: Blues 13+

Christopher Reive: Blues 13+

Alex Powell: Blues 1-12

Will Toogood: Blues 13+

Playing conditions:

The play on the pitch might not be the only storm unfolding on Friday.

Showers have already begun in what is expected to be two days of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms for the top half of the North Island.

🟧 Severe Weather Forecast 🟨



A band of heavy rain with potential for thunderstorms is heading our way.



BOP and Tasman are forecast to reach our warning criteria but areas under Watch could see a burst of heavy rain.



Get all the details here:https://t.co/HZ2TSD4U5z pic.twitter.com/MeSgG1Bojn — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2024

Some rain alerts were upgraded on Thursday morning as MetService forecasts up to 22 hours of rain as tropically fuelled disturbance sparks unsettled weather before the weekend.

However, according to metservice conditions should ease in Tāmaki-Makaurau just in time for kickoff at Eden Park.

