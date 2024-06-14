Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal between the Blues and the Brumbies.
Preview
It’s that time again, for another round of Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.
Promising a change with the absence of the once-perennial powerhouses, the Crusaders – for the first time in eight seasons – the competition is guaranteed a fresh winner.
The Hurricanes and Chiefs will go head-to-head in Wellington on Saturday.
But first up, Eden Park will play host to the Blues and the last-standing Australian team, the Brumbies.
When and where:
Friday, June 14 at 7.05pm. Eden Park, Auckland.
Head-to-head stats:
The Blues have won four of their last five meetings with the Brumbies dating back to May 2021.
Their most recent encounter was in April this year of the regular season, when the Auckland franchise cruised to a 46-7 win.
The Canberra franchise head into the clash off the back of five straight wins. The Blues have won four and lost one in their last five games.
Starting line-ups:
The Blues have made just one injury-enforced change to their squad as they prepare to welcome the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday night.
With skipper Patrick Tuipulotu suffering a knee injury in last week’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, Sam Darry will start alongside Josh Beehre at lock.
On the bench, James Thompson maintains his role as locking cover after being a late replacement in that role for Cameron Suafoa last weekend. With Tuipulotu out, Dalton Papali’i takes over as captain.
The Blues’ starting XV
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Sam Darry
5. Josh Beehre
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A.J. Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. James Thompson
20. Adrian Choat
21. Taufa Funaki
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Brumbies’ starting XV
1. James Slipper
2. Billy Pollard
3. Allan Alaalatoa (c)
4. Darcy Swain
5. Tom Hooper
6. Rob Valetini
7. Rory Scott
8. Charlie Cale
9. Ryan Lonergan
10. Noah Lolesio
11. Corey Toole
12. Tamati Tua
13. Len Ikitau
14. Andy Muirhead
1. Tom Wright
Reserves
16. Liam Bowron
17. Rhys van Nek
18. Sosefo Kautai
19. Nick Frost
20. Jahrome Brown
21. Luke Reimer
22. Harrison Goddard
23. Ollie Sapsford
The odds:
The TAB has the Blues paying $1.20 to win and the Brumbies $4.00.
NZME journalist predictions:
Cameron McMillian: Blues 1-12
Elliott Smith: Blues 1-12
Liam Napier: Blues 1-12
Luke Kirkness: Blues 1-12
Chris Rattue: Blues 1-12
Bonnie Jansen: Blues 13+
Christopher Reive: Blues 13+
Alex Powell: Blues 1-12
Will Toogood: Blues 13+
Playing conditions:
The play on the pitch might not be the only storm unfolding on Friday.
Showers have already begun in what is expected to be two days of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms for the top half of the North Island.
Some rain alerts were upgraded on Thursday morning as MetService forecasts up to 22 hours of rain as tropically fuelled disturbance sparks unsettled weather before the weekend.
However, according to metservice conditions should ease in Tāmaki-Makaurau just in time for kickoff at Eden Park.