Super Rugby Pacific: Wallabies star Noah Lolesio cleared of serious injury after being carried off in Brumbies’ win over Western Force

AFP
2 mins to read

Noah Lolesio was stretchered off during the Brumbies' win over the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

Wallabies first five-eighths Noah Lolesio was cleared of any serious injury after being stretchered off during his ACT Brumbies’ Super Rugby Pacific win over the Western Force in Perth.

The 25-year-old received hospital treatment after twisting awkwardly in a tackle while the Brumbies were on defence in the first half of their 33-14 victory on Saturday.

A club statement on Sunday said the incident caused “lower back pain”, without specifying the diagnosis.

“We are pleased to report that scans have cleared him of any serious injury,” the statement said.

“Noah is in good spirits and will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team over the coming days.

“A timeline for his return to play will be determined based on ongoing assessment and symptom resolution.”

There was some concern around the nature of the injury as he was taken from the pitch in a neck brace, after sustaining the injury during a ruck in his side’s 33-14 win.

Lolesio, who has played 29 tests, is a contender to start in the No 10 jersey in the three-match series against the British and Irish Lions beginning on July 19 in Brisbane.

Lolesio last month signed a one-year contract to play club rugby in Japan in 2026, which could have put his selection in doubt.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has previously said his preference is to select players who commit their future to Australian rugby.

It was a similar case for New South Wales Waratahs fullback Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, after he too was carried from the pitch in his side’s 28-21 loss to the Queensland Reds on Friday night.

Suaalii took an accidental knee to the jaw from a teammate as they collided in a tackle and was knocked out.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said initial reports were that he had sustained a concussion. Due to the competition’s concussion protocols, Suaalii will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 days.

- With NZ Herald

