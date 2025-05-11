Noah Lolesio was stretchered off during the Brumbies' win over the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

Noah Lolesio was stretchered off during the Brumbies' win over the Western Force. Photo / Getty Images

Wallabies first five-eighths Noah Lolesio was cleared of any serious injury after being stretchered off during his ACT Brumbies’ Super Rugby Pacific win over the Western Force in Perth.

The 25-year-old received hospital treatment after twisting awkwardly in a tackle while the Brumbies were on defence in the first half of their 33-14 victory on Saturday.

A club statement on Sunday said the incident caused “lower back pain”, without specifying the diagnosis.

“We are pleased to report that scans have cleared him of any serious injury,” the statement said.

“Noah is in good spirits and will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team over the coming days.