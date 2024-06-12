Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Paris 2024: Wojtek Czyz, the German Paralympian representing New Zealand at badminton

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Wojtek Czyz is poised to become New Zealand’s first Para-badminton player at the Paris Games this year. Photo / Badminton NZ

Wojtek Czyz is poised to become New Zealand’s first Para-badminton player at the Paris Games this year. Photo / Badminton NZ

For most athletes, the journey to the top is rarely straightforward. It often involves a mix of blood, sweat, tears, triumphs and numerous setbacks.

However, lower-leg amputee Wojtek Czyz’s path to becoming a four-time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport