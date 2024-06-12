Wojtek Czyz is poised to become New Zealand’s first Para-badminton player at the Paris Games this year. Photo / Badminton NZ

For most athletes, the journey to the top is rarely straightforward. It often involves a mix of blood, sweat, tears, triumphs and numerous setbacks.

However, lower-leg amputee Wojtek Czyz’s path to becoming a four-time href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/paralympics/" target="_blank">Paralympian is a winning formula for being the most unconventional.

The German native is poised to become New Zealand’s first Para-badminton player at the Paris Games and he told the Herald that being a part of this historic moment brings him immense pride.

“It means the world to me because this never happened before,” he said.

It won’t be the 43-year-old’s first taste of success. He’s already represented Germany at three Paralympic Games (in 2004, 2008 and 2012), winning seven medals in Para-athletics as a sprinter and long jumper.

However, his impressive sporting resume didn’t start there with Czyz’s sporting background extending beyond para-sports.

Before becoming limb deficient, he had signed a professional football contract with a German club SC Fortuna Köln, but shortly after putting pen to paper, during his final match for his non-professional team, he sustained a life-changing injury.

“There was an incident where a goalkeeper jumped into my left knee and hurt me badly,” he said.

“This injury required immediate medical support [and] unfortunately, the operation that was needed was done too late.

“Everything below my knee was too long without blood circulation, which means oxygen.

“Below [my] knee died basically and had to be amputated.”

Wojtek Czyz is using his platform as a sportsman to help young Kiwis. Photo / Badminton Oceania

Despite the accident, Czyz credits his limb deficiency for shaping his career, and his life.

“I strongly believe all this what happened to me was destiny, because I would not be talking to you today if this did not happen.

“It was very tough [but] I had an incredible time after my amputation for sure.”

Fast forward to the conclusion of his decorative para-career that he wrapped up in 2013, Czyz then went on to sail the world for five years.

He and his wife funded a not-for-profit organisation called Sailing for Handicaps that supported amputees without the financial background to receive a prosthetic.

In 2019, Czyz sailed to Aotearoa and his young family immediately fell in love with the place.

“Our son is now 7 and my wife and I agreed that this is really one of the best places in the world to grow your child.

“We became part of the community and dug deeper into how life is in New Zealand.”

After the move, Czyz was eager to revisit a favourite childhood sport, badminton.

He started the sport from scratch and then never looked back and uses his platform to help young Kiwis with similar backgrounds.

“When I arrived in New Zealand, I saw that there were a lot of people suffering from not having the right structures in place in order to help them to enter sport and then to progress.

“I basically wanted to prove to everyone that you can really do something if you really believe in it and if you are passionate about it.

“This is why it means so much to me because it’s a fantastic way to show and to inspire the next generation.”

This was how he became able to qualify for a special sports visa and later citizenship to represent New Zealand.

“I was very lucky. If you have special achievements in the past and if you can prove that you have a big impact on the community, you can apply – which is a very difficult and intense process.”

The switch of allegiances had such a positive impact on Czyz that he is determined to let Kiwi fans know he’ll wear black and silver on the international stage with as much pride as he did German colours.

“There was the opportunity for me to to decide if I want to start for Germany or if I want to start for for New Zealand.

“I clearly said, look, I arrived in this beautiful country because I fell in love.

“I feel I am absolutely included in the community and I am proud and I want to show how amazing [New Zealand] is.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast. She’s equally passionate about women’s sport and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.















