Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New Zealand taekwondo fighter Max Watene to skip world championships in Azerbaijan due to homophobia concerns

Bonnie Jansen
By
5 mins to read
Kiwi taekwondo competitor Max Watene: 'It’s unsafe, but also it goes against my moral code.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiwi taekwondo competitor Max Watene: 'It’s unsafe, but also it goes against my moral code.' Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiwi taekwondo fighter Max Watene has turned down an opportunity to compete at the world championships in Azerbaijan over concerns about the country’s “terrible” record on gay rights.

The queer, under-68kg New Zealand No 1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport