Either way, King’s have trousered the 1A silverware to match similar achievements in 1908, 1909, 1912, 1920, 1927, 1928, 1946, 1948, 1952, 1955, 1956 (unbeaten), 1959, 1963, 1968, 1969, 2005, 2019 – and done so with quite some style.

But to look forward rather than backwards, this final was also a decent warm-up before they host North Harbour champs Westlake Boys’ High School – who share a lot of game-style attributes with King’s – in the Blues region final on Saturday.

If King’s were good value for their win, spare a thought for St Kentigern, who were seeking their seventh title since first winning in 2001. They have not been beaten by anyone other than King’s this season – but have now somehow lost three finals on the trot.

In the post player-poaching era in Auckland schoolboy rugby, St Kentigern just can’t seem to catch a break.

TJ Anea-Paila, of Kings College, scores a try against St Kentigern College in the Auckland Rugby 1st XV 1A Final. Photo / Photosport

And for players such as skipper Sam Jancys, Luka Makata, Riley Grant-Faiva, Brady Tait, Junior Salde, Semisi Langi, Siale Pahulu and Lucian Mikaele, this result meant they have frustratingly finished on the losing side in two successive visits to Eden Park.

Pre-match, some cynics had framed this contest as “The Scholarship Final”, a mildly surreal showdown between two of the wealthiest boarding schools in New Zealand. One charges Year 13 annual tuition fees of $32,000, while the other had enough loose change this year to buy a $3.7m Coromandel Peninsula coastal farm.

But the bottom line is their investment in rugby provides a useful pathway for players looking to eke out a career, as well as professional posts for coaches. So long-term, the code is richer for it.

There was a marked contrast in style for much of an entertaining final. Even in wet, slippery conditions, King’s were happy to fling the passes about within their own 22 and have a pop from deep, while St Kentigern generally kept things tight, played to their well-drilled forward pack, and preyed on errors.

Both teams had dominant spells, as the lead changed six times in the first half alone, but ultimately, the difference was King’s had more players with X-factor and the confidence to play risk-and-reward.

While St Kentigern’s big prop Riley Grant-Faiva, a try-scoring machine all season, three times forced his way over the chalk, King’s tries were far more compelling as they increasingly found space all over the park.

Lucian Mikaele of St Kentigern College makes a break in the the Auckland Rugby 1st XV 1A Final against Kings College. Photo / Photosport

St Kentigern led 7-3 before King’s engineered their first try, when hard-working lock Josh McKay broke through in midfield and showed commendable pace to sprint 40m and score.

King’s unleashed some electric backline moves to again come from behind, with first five-eighths Marco Miln dinking a clever grubber kick behind the St Kentigern defence and centre TJ Anae-Paila finishing in the corner. Miln brilliantly converted from the sideline.

Left wing Joseph Fatuvalu got in on the act with a further try in the corner in the 27th minute from another crisp backline move, for King’s to lead 22-19 at the break.

King’s fullback star-in-waiting, Calvin Harris-Tavita, had a relatively quiet game after being such an influence in the round-robin match against St Kentigern and again at semifinal time.

But in the second half, Miln, King’s co-captain and No 10, became more and more the key figure. It was more like Marco Polo than Marco Miln as he explored uninhabited parts of the St Kentigern defence, and the king of King’s ultimately finished with a personal tally of 16 points and two try-assists.

Firstly, he jinked through an increasingly ragged St Kentigern defence for a try of his own, then in the 53rd minute again found space to break clear to feed brilliant flanker Johan Schaumkell for a try under the posts and a 36-19 lead.

St Kentigern pulled three points back with Jaydon Randall’s second penalty of the day, and then his team scored in the corner right on the fulltime hooter. But by then it was all meaningless, with nobody even bothering with a conversion as the celebrations began.

Usually, at this point in a final review, you’d seek the thoughts of a respected winning coach. But this is Auckland, where schools still fear monsters, dragons, or something scary out of a Maurice Sendak book, from any interaction with media.

However, one of the more interesting grandstand victory chants from the King’s faithful was “Ian, Ian”.

Given there is no Ian in their squad, unless there is an obscure Ian McKellen cult at King’s, it’s safe to conclude they have a keen appreciation of the work of head rugby coach Ian Robinson, the Irishman having made a huge impression in his second season at the college as well as with his work in the wider Auckland rugby community.

On the LinkedIn networking site on Sunday, Robinson posted the following: “It takes a lot to understand and believe in a vision. I was lucky enough to pitch my vision to Simon Lamb in 2024. On Saturday we delivered on our vision, in his final year as headmaster at King’s College. It was a privilege to hand over the 1A trophy to a headmaster who puts people at the centre of everything.”

The sight of Eden Park’s North Stand being nearly full of followers bursting with colour, passion and in hearty voice would have warmed the hearts of rugby administrators – though they’d mostly all drifted away before kick-off in the Auckland-Taranaki NPC match later in the afternoon.

Since 2013, King’s have won 79, lost 48, and drawn five 1A games. They have finished fourth or better seven times during this timespan.

# To cast back a week, when King’s made the final thanks to their breathless 32-32 draw against Auckland Grammar, that was the 17th draw in 216 meetings between the storied rivals and the first since a 6-6 tie in 1985. The highest scoring game between the two ended in a 34-32 victory for Grammar in 2020.

King’s College: Keneti Fanuatanu, Charlie Burn, Sione Manuopangai, Josh McKay, Jacob Carter, Ethan Ola, Johan Schaumkell, Hemana Connew, D’Angelo Tupou, Marco Miln (co-captain), Joseph Fatuvalu, Sosaia Manu (co-captain), TJ Anae Paila, Spencer Capper, Calvin Harris-Tavita, Christopher Hatch, Tom Boucher, Logan Marsh, Christian Collins, Zion Heiloa Savaka, Ricoh Wilson, Ollie Anderson.

Head coach: Ian Robinson. Assistants: Pita Alatini, Taufa Fifitia, Lynn Hunkin. Managers: Mark McHattie, Kerry Baker. Athletic development: Craig Birkbek. Physio: Sarah Fanuatanu.

Macleans win the 1B title

Macleans College claimed a hotly-contested Auckland 1B title, staging a late charge to win the final 31-28 against Southern Cross Campus.

Victory for Macleans was sweet after last year being cruelly thwarted 27-24 by Tangaroa College in another thriller.

This year, they dispatched Tangaroa 14-12 in a semifinal nail-biter, but were pushed hard by Southern Cross.

Macleans College celebrate winning the Auckland 1B final. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Macleans led 10-7 at halftime, but in a see-sawing battle, Southern Cross looked to have the edge when a converted try from captain Josaiah Vite gave them a 28-24 lead with eight minutes remaining.

However, in the 70th minute, Macleans’ prop Caelan White crashed over to seal a treasured win.

Victory would have been extra special for Macleans team manager and former deputy principal Jim Lonergan, who is marking his 40th year of involvement with rugby at the college.

Macleans College: Caelan White, Eli Davidson, Caylis Hempleman, Katiloka Teaupa, Blake Pritchard, Rikus Botha, Jamie Fisk, Lisiate Taulepa, Jackson Steele (captain), Will Bolton, Arno Vosloo, Trent Martin, Asher Langley, Cayden Pitman, Flynn Healy, Diego Manu, Luke Fomison, Tim De Bruin, Connor Williams, Jake Evans, Tighe Healy, Tyler Marsh.

Coaches: Bevan Packer, Dave Murphy, Dean Sibson. Manager: Jim Lonergan.

Five in a row for Westlake

Watch out King’s College. That was the underlying message from over the harbour bridge as Westlake Boys’ High School constructed tries of breath-taking quality to clinch their fifth successive Kyocera-sponsored North Harbour championship with a 39-18 grand final win over Whangārei Boys’ High School.

The final scoreline in this arm-wrestle, in which Whangārei were chasing their maiden title, didn’t reflect how close it was for most of the afternoon, with Westlake only enjoying a margin of comfort in the final five minutes.

In the 14th minute at North Harbour Stadium, Whangārei fullback Tametai Wihongi scooped up a loose ball and raced 40m to open the scoring.

It was impressive but much better was to come. Westlake immediately replied in thrilling style as centre Matthew Fleming ran 50m and gave it his best Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors) impression with an aerial dive-try in the corner. This try is bound to be set on repeat on social media footage for months to come.

Westlake celebrate their North Harbour title. Photo / Supplied

Westlake’s side-stepping blindside, Solomone Tu’itupou, later named player of the day, was almost as engaging in wriggling through heavy traffic to give his team a 12-5 lead in the 18th minute

Whangārei left wing Kawana Te Iringa kept his team in touch at 12-10 before Fleming collected a grubber kick from second five-eighths Niko Jelas at pace to earn Westlake a 19-10 halftime lead.

In the second half, Josh Mcrae kicked a 40m penalty to narrow the gap,

Westlake then somehow managed to cross the line four times without scoring as they were twice held up and twice knocked-on, but eventually reaped a penalty right in front to Ollie Davies.

In the 52nd minute, Whangārei created an overlap for second-five Henare Parangi to run 40m around the outside and again reduce the deficit to four points.

Finally, Westlake sub Luke Lemanu made the game safe with a left-foot step and try, while Travis Findlay finished a 70m move under the post. If Findlay impressed, so too did his Whangārei No 8 counterpart, Brock Reid.

In something of a Westlake tradition in finals, skipper and flanker Arlo Leith took the last conversion with time up. And with his mum barely able to watch, he successfully nudged the ball over with his right foot.

There was a crowd of about 2500, with a good chunk of Whangārei fans having made the journey south, complete with banners and placards.

Since Whangārei joined the North Harbour competition in 2016, they have only managed a solitary victory against Westlake. That was a 14-5 triumph in 2019 and Westlake would extract revenge in the final with a 31-12 success.

Both teams were unbeaten at home this season. Westlake have claimed the North Harbour championship title 22 times since 1985. In their past 20 finals, Westlake have lost only twice, and on both occasions, the defeats were to Rosmini College.

There have been eight seasons in which Westlake lost only once during the regular season, and in all but one of those seasons, they went on to become champions.

From 1960 to 1993, Westlake and Whangārei played an annual fixture, and they also met four times in Blues regional finals for the National Top Four. Westlake won all four of those encounters in 2006, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Perhaps the most notable Whangārei Boys’ First XV was the 1965 side, which won 19 out of 20 games, with just one draw. That team produced All Blacks Joe Morgan and Peter Sloane, and was coached by the formidable Doug Goodson.

Meanwhile, Westlake’s 2025 rugby win completed a notable winter double for the school, with their impressive First XI retaining their Auckland premier football title with a 4-0 victory over St Kentigern on Friday night.

Rotorua’s big comeback

Rotorua Boys’ High School have pulled off one of the great escapes in First XV rugby after coming from 33-5 down away from home to win 34-33 against outgoing national champions Hamilton Boys’ High School, in a Chiefs region semifinal, thanks to four tries and a penalty in the final 20 minutes.

When Hamilton centre Ollie Guerin scored seven minutes into the second spell to extend Hamilton’s lead to 28 points, the result looked a formality. Even heading for stoppage time and trailing by four points, Rotorua were a long shot.

But in essence, they did to Hamilton what Palmerston North did to them in the Super 8 final and stole it at the death.

From the base of a ruck, sub Tyler Phillips picked up and found a gap in the defence to charge 10m and score, right in front of travelling Rotoura fans, sparking exhuberant celebrations.

Rotorua Boys' High School perform their haka ahead of their big comeback win over Hamilton Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

There was time for a restart, from which Hamilton applied their own pressure but with no reward.

Earlier, Hamilton had led through tries to skipper Alex Arnold, Caleb Puamau, Noah Walker, and Max Kara.

Other scorers for Rotorua were lock Hunter Weaver, halfback Pep Chisholm, centre Taowaru Waititi and skipper and No 8 Te Ariki Rogers, while Tukotahi Richards-Te Whau added nine points from the boot.

The result will be a delight for Rotorua, now hot favourites to return to National Top Four action for a seventh time, but a major frustration for Hamilton coach Cam Moorby, who faces a big rebuilding task.

The enormity of replacing the redoubtable coaching duo of Nigel Hotham and Greg Kirkham is illustrated by the fact that Hamilton ended 2025 with the most losses they’ve suffered since the nine they had in 2003. However, a 12-6 record, and outscoring opponents 638 points to 341, is far from awful.

The last team to beat Hamilton Boys’ twice in the same season was likely Hastings Boys’ in 2016, who were that year National Top Four runners-up with an 18-1 record.

Rotorua Boys’ are 14-3 in 2025, outscoring opponents 588-336 and their comeback ranks among the wildest ever seen in First XV rugby, particularly in such a notable fixture.

Earlier this season Napier Boys’ High School came from 24-5 down at half time to beat Hamilton Boys’ High.

By way of further comeback comparisons, in 2005, King’s College rallied from a 28-9 deficit to defeat Kelston Boys’ High in the Auckland 1A final.

And during the 2007 Hurricanes regional playoffs, Gisborne Boys’ High School found themselves trailing 17-0 within just 17 minutes against Wellington College, who had won all 21 games up to that point. Remarkably, they fought back to earn a 17-17 draw, allowing them to advance to the National Top Four, which they ultimately won.

In 2014, Hamilton Boys’ High achieved a 26-26 draw in the National Top Four final against Scots College after being down 19-0. Scots College themselves overcame a 19-0 deficit in the 2021 Wellington Premiership final against St Patrick’s College Silverstream to secure a tie.

In the 2018 Super 8, Rotorua scored two converted tries in the last two minutes against Hamilton Boys’ High but lost 28-27.

Rotorua now face Wesley College – 36-5 winners of Francis Douglas Memorial College – away in the Chiefs region final on Saturday.

Feilding have a field day

These are heady days for rugby in Feilding, population 18,000.

A week on from winning the Central North Island First XV championship, Feilding High School have not only qualified for the Hurricanes regional final, but have also taken custodianship of the Moascar Cup – schoolboy rugby’s equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield – for the first time after treasured 34-28 away win over rivals and Super 8 champions Palmerston North Boys’ High.

The Moascar Cup is the oldest and most prestigious nationwide trophy in First XV rugby, having been contested since 1920, but this is just the third time Feilding have even had the opportunity to challenge for it. (In 2015 they were defeated 27-18 by national co-ed school champions, St Andrew’s College, Christchurch and lost 32-12 to Hastings Boys’ High in 2004.)

Feilding now host Hastings Boys’ High on Saturday in the Hurricanes final, seeking to claim a berth at National Top Four for the second successive year.

For decades, near neighbours Feilding and Palmerston North churlishly refused to play each other, so some old heads must be spinning at having now clashed four times in two years, but the current crop of players from both schools relish the opportunity.

In front of a large crowd, Feilding scored two tries before halftime to lead 17-14 after Palmerston North had earlier been up 14-3.

Palmerston North were heavily penalised and that gave Feilding a ton of field position, but the home team held out with their dominant scrum and lineout.

Palmerston North opened the scoring again in the second half and it wasn’t until deep into the spell that the match turned as a kick went dead in goal and a yellow card was issued for incorrect entry just out from the tryline.

From there, Feilding scored three tries, and while Palmerston North clawed one back to get within striking distance, it wasn’t enough.

For Feilding, there were tries to James Tuituba, Kailan Ellmers, Karnyae Ropiha-WaiWai, Rupeni Raviyawa and Peni Havea while Nixon Foreman kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Feilding’s attack revolved around their Fijians, particularly big import Raviyawa at No 8.

After home prop Clark Sutcliffe was yellow-carded, Palmerston North scored a late try to get within six, but this time there was no escape.

For Palmerston North, the points came from tries to Kisione Ma’asi, Alex Palazzo, Cayden Pardy, Nehemiah Sua and four Jamie Viljoen conversions.

In eight games between the schools since 2004, the ledger is level at four apiece. Feilding have scored 167 points, Palmerston North 172.

Meanwhile, Palmerston North end 2025 with a 16-4 record, their best effort since the classy team of 2011 – which featured two All Blacks in Jackson Hemopo and Ngani Laumape – who were 18-2.

However, in 2023, Palmerston North did make the National Top Four.

Palmy played with panache in 2025 and highly touted 10 Jamie Viljoen scored 149 points.

Feilding v Palmerston North Games Since 2004:

2004: Fielding, 31-25.

2008: PNBHS, 20-15.

2011: PNBHS, 15-10.

2015: Feilding, 25-15.

2024: PNBHS, 36-22 and Feilding, 15-14.

2025: PNBHS, 19-15 and Fielding, 34-28.

Draw allows Hastings to qualify for Hurricanes final

When St Patrick’s College Silverstream first five-eighths Fletcher Cooper converted his own try in the 55th minute of the Hurricanes regional semifinal against Hastings Boys’ High School, he surpassed Simon Mannix to become the highest single-season points scorer in the 94-year history of the esteemed Catholic college, which has produced 13 All Blacks, including Mannix himself.

However, this prodigious milestone brought scant consolation to the precocious Year 11 student, who later missed a conversion, a penalty, and a drop goal attempt in the final frantic minutes of the match, as the Wellington Premiership champions failed to break a 20-20 deadlock.

Both sides scored three tries each, but Hastings advance to the Hurricanes regional final based on the fact that they struck first in the match. This marks the second time in four years that Silverstream have been eliminated from National Top Four contention via a draw. In 2022, Napier Boys’ High School advanced after a 17-17 draw with them in Palmerston North.

The opening quarter was lively but frustrating for both sets of supporters, with handling errors and resolute tackling quashing scoring prospects.

The crucial first try was scored after 25 minutes by Hastings hooker JJ Lilo-Iosefo, who elegantly extended to catch a bullet-train pass from halfback Teariki-Joseph Maui.

Silverstream pressed inside the Hastings 22 before halftime, but an error allowed Hastings to respond with a late try from workhorse lock Eli Southwick, who was immense throughout.

A cleverly executed lineout, reminiscent of the Springboks, unlocked Hastings’ defence shortly after the interval. Silverstream secured the ball at the back of the lineout before it was quickly rifled to the front, allowing Osaiasi Manu to dive over the try line.

Hastings’ retaliation didn’t entail deception; a plough truck with Panapa Peia latched to the back made it 18-8. Tana Faumuina curved the conversion over from the sideline to complement an earlier penalty, and it was suddenly 20-8.

Cooper rallied Silverstream after a sustained assault from the forwards, spearheaded by hooker Rielly Browne and openside Elijah Solomona. Cooper muscled over beside the posts, and his conversion narrowed the gap to 20-15, bringing his season total to 234 points, which includes 11 tries, 77 conversions, eight penalties, and one drop goal. The 1989 record of 233 points by Mannix was eclipsed.

Hastings lost a player to the sinbin in the 61st minute due to their lack of discipline. In the 66th minute, a roaming run by Cooper found open space. He was stopped urgently just inside the 22, but Hastings couldn’t prevent second five-eighths Corus Taylor-Lefao from scoring after quick, deft passes from three forwards.

Cooper attempted a conversion from 15m in from the sideline, 20m out, but unexpectedly scuffed his shot. There was still time left for a penalty from halfway that might have challenged Don Clarke.

Following the dropout, fullback William Davis dashed ahead. Cooper had won a cliffhanger against Wellington College with a drop kick on June 12. He could not replicate that success from 35m out, and Hastings breathed a sigh of relief.

Cooper will likely provide plenty more moments to marvel at in the next two seasons, but it’s enigmatic Hastings who move on to face Feilding in the Hurricanes regional final.

Hastings’ record in 2025 stands at 10 wins, five losses, and a draw, with a total point differential of 497-347. In comparison, Feilding have achieved 14 wins, two losses, and a draw, outscoring opponents 619 to 275.

Remarkably, a Wellington school has not made the National Top Four since Scots College were finalists in 2015, only after squeezing in following a 33-33 draw against Gisborne Boys’ High School in a Hurricanes regional play-off fixture.

Southland Boys’ High pip Christchurch

There was a smug surprise in the North Island when Southland Boys’ High School won the National Top Four in 2023. They were even christened “The Hillbillies” by some northern media outlets.

But guess what? The Hillbillies are back, the first team to book their ticket for the 2025 National Top Four in Palmerston North, after a pulsating 32-29 South Island final triumph over Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Reminiscent of 2023, Southland weren’t expected to lower the might of Canterbury. Indeed, unbeaten Christchurch had flogged Southland 45-28 in April, but in the laconic words of talismanic Southland No 10 Jimmy Taylor, “It’s unreal. It keeps getting better.”

A week earlier, Taylor had secured the Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Championship final with a late drop goal to deflate dogged King’s High, 27-26.

And in 2023, Taylor’s exploits at the same stage of the season and on the national stage propelled Southland to a summit never traversed. He has the chance to conquer First XV Everest again.

In the 63rd minute, a seesaw spectacle was tantalisingly poised when Southland led 25-22 with Christchurch scrambling in retreat.

A hurried, shallow clearance was gobbled up by Jack Brock. The Highlanders U18 fullback spiralled a pass that would have dropped Tom Brady’s jaw, to a bursting Ezekiel Hammond-Siolo. The winger remained unconfronted for 20m, and when the Christchurch cavalry arrived, they had no chance. It was spectacular, and Taylor dutifully obliged with a sideline conversion.

Christchurch are quick on the draw. Halfback Hiro Fuchigami turned into former Highlanders hero Fumiaki Tanaka with a 25m surge, and it was 32-29, with the dreaded draw sufficient to advance as they had scored the first try, a Jeff Wilson special from halfway from Hanroux Wessels.

“Thirty-seven phases.” That’s how many times Taylor reckons Christchurch handled before, at last, they were repelled.

Hobbling to the end were New Zealand Schools prop Presley McHugh and Māori U18 lock Mason Coulthard. McHugh is nursing a knee injury, while Coulthard refused to let a torn quad quell his fire.

The threat of long-range Christchurch retorts was always present. Fullback Delahoia Te Pakeke-Kakoi had reinforced the visitors’ early advantage with a 40m gallop after No 8 Sione Manu Telefoni had initially cannoned clear.

With his jinking runs and nifty touches, Taylor helped engineer Southland’s first try from 12-3 down.

It was the opening salvo of the second half, however, where Southland showed real steel and efficiency. Tries to grafting lock Jack McKeay and openside Josh Cairns developed a lead, though often tenuous, that wasn’t surrendered.

Southland Boys’ have not lost at Les George Oval since a club game against Pirates in 2015, when they played in the Dunedin Colts grade.

Calculators couldn’t resolve the exact number of games that is before deadline, but it could rival the 62 consecutive games St Bede’s College, Christchurch won on Main North Rd, Papanui, from 2007 to 2013.

